How the 49ers and the Chiefs match up in the Super Bowl

SPECIAL TEAMS: Kansas City has a dangerous kick returner in Mecole Hardman (19), one of the NFL’s fastest players. The rookie does get antsy to return the ball, though, and that can lead to bad decisions. Harrison Butker (7) is a reliable placekicker with good range. He did miss three extra points, one fewer than his misses on field goals. Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt (2) had a kick blocked by the Texans for a TD, but he’s generally reliable.

So is San Francisco PK Robbie Gould (9), in his 15th pro season. He kicked in a Super Bowl for the Bears in 2007, so this stage won’t unnerve him. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky is a mere pup in comparison, finishing off his first NFL season. Richie James ranked fifth in overall kick and punt returns for the 49ers, but isn’t a game breaker like Kansas City has available.

COACHING: Kyle Shanahan, in his third year at the helm, took the 49ers from choosing second in the 2019 draft (Bosa was the prize) to their seventh Super Bowl. His versatile offense has been solid, and the defense under coordinator Robert Saleh has looked immovable at times. The front line is superb, and Saleh, like Shanahan, stays aggressive all game. That showed particularly in the past two weeks.