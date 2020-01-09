Heisman reunion: 5 winners suit up for Ravens-Titans matchup

Could we see it again this weekend?

“It could resurface but that’s not my decision,” Griffin said. “I know we’re focused on beating the Tennessee Titans, and if the Heisman package is part of that, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Griffin chuckled when asked the significance of having Baltimore’s Heisman trio being joined at the stadium by Mariota (Oregon, 2014) and Henry (Alabama, 2015).

“I wouldn’t say we’re getting dressed and going out on the field and saying, ‘Oh man, there’s five Heisman Trophy winners out there.’ But it is a cool aspect of the game,” Griffin said. “Maybe we’ll get a picture after the game, but I know that’s not what we’re thinking about right now.”

The Titans benched Mariota in mid-October after the offense managed only one touchdown in a 10-quarter span and was coming off a shutout loss in Denver. Since being replaced by Ryan Tannehill, Mariota has been playing the role of the opposing quarterback on the scout team, this week doing his best imitation of Jackson for the Tennessee defense.

Henry and Ingram both surpassed 1,000 yards rushing this year. The former Crimson Tide stars won’t necessarily have to seek each other before Saturday’s game because they just recently spoke.