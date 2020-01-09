Heisman reunion: 5 winners suit up for Ravens-Titans matchup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The top prize for individual excellence in college football is the Heisman Trophy. For the first time in the Super Bowl era, five winners of that prestigious keepsake are expected to suit up in the same game, each in pursuit of the NFL’s most coveted team award — the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Baltimore will bring three Heisman winners (Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Robert Griffin III) into Saturday night’s playoff game against Tennessee, which has a pair of players (Marcus Mariota, Derrick Henry) who accepted the trophy presented annually to the most outstanding performer in college football.
“Five? I didn’t even think about that,” said Jackson, who won the 2016 Heisman with Louisville. “It’s going to be incredible.”
For all he accomplished at Louisville during that amazing season three years ago, Jackson would gladly trade his statue for the opportunity to hoist the trophy in Miami on Feb. 2.
“That’s the trophy I want,” Jackson said. “That’s the best trophy you can get playing football. That’s what I want, that’s what the team wants, that’s what we’re going to get.”
Jackson hopes to receive help from Ingram (Alabama, 2009) and backup quarterback Robert Griffin III (Baylor, 2011). Griffin will start on the bench against the Titans and Ingram is questionable with a calf injury, but earlier this season all three were in the backfield for what was dubbed “ The Heisman Package.”
Could we see it again this weekend?
“It could resurface but that’s not my decision,” Griffin said. “I know we’re focused on beating the Tennessee Titans, and if the Heisman package is part of that, that’s what we’re going to do.”
Griffin chuckled when asked the significance of having Baltimore’s Heisman trio being joined at the stadium by Mariota (Oregon, 2014) and Henry (Alabama, 2015).
“I wouldn’t say we’re getting dressed and going out on the field and saying, ‘Oh man, there’s five Heisman Trophy winners out there.’ But it is a cool aspect of the game,” Griffin said. “Maybe we’ll get a picture after the game, but I know that’s not what we’re thinking about right now.”
The Titans benched Mariota in mid-October after the offense managed only one touchdown in a 10-quarter span and was coming off a shutout loss in Denver. Since being replaced by Ryan Tannehill, Mariota has been playing the role of the opposing quarterback on the scout team, this week doing his best imitation of Jackson for the Tennessee defense.
Henry and Ingram both surpassed 1,000 yards rushing this year. The former Crimson Tide stars won’t necessarily have to seek each other before Saturday’s game because they just recently spoke.
“I talked to Mark the other day, and we were just catching up,” Henry said.
“There are only so few of us, and every year there’s only one more,” Griffin said. “So this game, it’s something that you’ll reflect on later in life and think, ‘That was a really cool moment.’ But when you’re in the moment, it’s not as if we’re all walking around with HEISMAN on the back of our shirt or carrying our Heisman Trophies.”
Preps of the Week: 2019-2020
Preps of the Week: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps of the Week for the 2019-2020 school year:
Green means go for the Cedar Falls girls' basketball team.
Ellie Foster's relentless desire to improve has been a key to her high school basketball success.
After securing his first district title, Union's Lake LeBahn is determined to finish his cross country career on a high note at state.
A former gymnast, Cedar Falls senior Ashton Syharath is eyeing a fourth trip to the state diving meet.
Volleyball success has become a tradition for Dike-New Hartford's Weber family.
Jack Moody is the type of golfer who makes an impression on the first tee.
Drew Sonnenberg has been the most efficient passer in the state through the first five weeks of his senior season.
Senior quarterback Cael Loecher is 16-1 as a starter for the No. 2-ranked Tigers.
Before she even stepped onto the court as a varsity starter, Alayna Yates had the attention of coaches from some of college volleyball's top programs.
Isaac Tolbert hasn’t become a success on the football field by backing down from challenges.