Former Panthers meet in inaugural USFL championship, reflect on season

CANTON -- No matter how the final score fell, Sunday, a former Northern Iowa Panther would be among the first to be named a United States Football League champion.

As the revamped league wrapped up its inaugural season, the championship game pitted the Philadelphia Stars against the Birmingham Stallions.

After a season of playing every game at either Protective Stadium or Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham, a venue as historic as they come--Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium--hosted the championship match.

Representing the Stallions, former UNI defensive lineman Seth Thomas described the experience of playing in the championship as phenomenal football experience.

“It was just phenomenal,” Thomas said. “The first thing we did was walk through the stadium…It was just all football. Everyone supported football in that area. You could not think about anything else…It was one of those things that you check off on a bucket list.”

Similar to Thomas, former UNI offensive lineman Jackson-Scott Brown, who played for the Stars, described experience glowingly.

“It was awesome,” Scott-Brown said. “The Hall of Fame was awesome enough to invite all the teams out. We got to tour the Hall of Fame and see some of the best of the best football players to have ever played this game.”

A close game, which saw two lead changes in the final quarter, ended 33-30 in favor of Thomas and the Stallions

Three days after the win, Thomas said he still did not know the words to describe what the win, the championship and the opportunity to play professionally meant to him.

“There are words like excitement and unbelievable,” Thomas said. “But, if we are being honest about it, there is not a word out there that can explain how exciting it is to not only continuing to play football, but to also play for the champion. History was made right there.”

Looking back on the season, Thomas described his experience in the USFL as the derivative of the shared experiences of all those who worked to build the league and on-field product.

“You got to see everybody from all aspects of football,” Thomas said. “There are multiple guys on the team that played multiple years in the NFL, multiple years in the AFL, IFL, XFL, CFL…Everybody had a taste of a little bit of everything…[The experience] is an aspect of all the players that joined together to play for this passion and for the love of the game of football.”

Scott-Brown highlighted the fact that, unlike the XFL or AAF which had made valiant efforts, the USFL managed to complete a full season of action.

“We are pretty excited that we were able to play a full season,” Scott-Brown said. “That is huge. I am excited, if I were not to get any attention from any NFL teams, I would definitely be excited to come back and play in the USFL again. It was a lot of fun.”

Scott-Brown continued that he was honored to be a part of the historic first season of the league.

“There were some hiccups,” Scott-Brown said. “But, overall, the league did a really good job and they have put out a really good product. That was one of the most fun football games, even though we lost. That was one of the most fun football games I have ever played in and one of the most competitive I have ever been in…I am proud that I was able to play.”

Both players said their time at UNI helped prepare them for their opportunity in the USFL.

According to Thomas, his time at UNI prepared him both as a human being and as a football player for this experience in the USFL.

“The time at Northern Iowa…has set me up for this experience because of all the aspects of growth it gave me,” Thomas said. “From points of views of professors, students, friends that you build there, those build you as a human being. Football is a physical sport, but it is also mental. You have to be able to endure things that some people would never think about.”

Off the field, Thomas noted the aspects of the university which allowed him to continue pursuing his professional football goals.

“For example, learning from teachers and people that want you to do better like Linda Lowry and professors like [Scott Giese],” Thomas said. They see your goal and they know they can help you achieve so they push you forward.”

Within football, Thomas said UNI’s coaches taught him not only how to improve as a football player, but how to take on the rollercoaster of emotion life throws at him.

“Then you look at coaches like Bryce Paup, Jeremiah Johnson and coach Farley,” Thomas said. “Those people all taught an aspect of my life towards football…How to understand the highs and the lows.”

For Scott-Brown, the opportunity compete against some of the most talented players in games and in practice allowed him to excel in the USFL.

“The competition, playing in the Missouri Valley, you go against the top teams in the country in the FCS,” Scott-Brown said. “In practice at UNI, you are going against Elerson Smith, Jared Brinkman. You have Trevor Penning and Spencer Brown on the same offensive line as you. We are all pushing each other, we are all trying to get better. Going to UNI, people think it is a small school, but we produce some pretty good talent and we go against the best of the best every single week.”