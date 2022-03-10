Football season is over; now it's time for football

Yes, you read the title correctly and no, it’s not a typo.

With football season over, sports fans will quickly find themselves looking for a replacement to get their athletic fix.

So what will the fans turn to? Hockey? FIFA? Or maybe, just maybe, football season doesn’t have to end?

As it turns out, Brian Woods and the National Spring Football League Co. have revived the old United States Football League (USFL). And while it has no official affiliation with the old USFL that ran from 1983 to 1986, it does have the same determination to break the NFL’s monopoly on the game.

It will definitely get its derision from skeptics and NFL purists, claiming inadequately skilled players who “weren’t good enough” for the big times, or that the football market is already saturated. And while the USFL is definitely an underdog in terms of competition for popularity, there’s good reason to believe the new league has the potential to, if nothing else, build a loyal cult following in the world of football.

First, those that believe that the USFL is a dumping ground for NFL rejects would do well remember this organization’s first incarnation and some of the greats that emerged from it.

Before he did the impossible task of following up Joe Montana and becoming the GOAT of southpaw quarterbacks, a certain Steve Young was slinging the ball for the Los Angeles Express. And long before the “Minister of Defense” Reggie White broke the NFL sack record and helped bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay, he was a Memphis Showboat.

Rather than a dumping ground, it’s more fair to call the USFL a second chance for overlooked talent to prove their metal.

That’s what Northern Iowa offensive lineman and All-American Jackson Scott-Brown is banking on.

Despite his impressive showing with the Panthers, he went undrafted by the shield and seemed destined to be forgotten. Now, he’s been drafted by the Philadelphia Stars and aims to show the ones who turned him down what they’ve been missing.

“It feels great,” Scott-Brown told The Courier. “I’ve had an interesting road with my career getting halted due to COVID and then getting a few opportunities in some developmental leagues. Ultimately, I just wanted to play pro football. (The USFL) was a very successful league back in the 80’s that everyone knew about and when I heard about it coming out this (spring) I was pretty excited about it. I made it my goal to make this league. It was pretty awesome figuring out I was going to be picked up.”

The one concern I do have, however, is the seemingly unwise decision to start more than half of these new teams in cities that already have pre-established and fanatically loyal fanbases. My editor, Hart Pisani, is one of the people excited for the USFL. From New Orleans, he assures me he has plenty of room for both the Saints and the Breakers, but I have a hard time seeing too many people in Pittsburgh getting excited for the Maulers when they already have the Steelers.

Expanding into new cities, especially towns that have been disenfranchised like San Diego and St. Louis, could benefit the new league greatly, but this may have to wait for more success in the opening year. For now, this will have to wait, but if the new league plays its cards just right, it could be a hit, and the expansion could happen.

The iron is hot. The only question that remains now is will the USFL strike it?

