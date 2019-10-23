ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — With every catch and every dropped pass, Noah Fant is living up to expectations.
Tight ends, even first-rounders such as Fant, typically struggle as rookies to adjust to press coverage and digest playbooks, game plans and line calls in the NFL that are much knottier than the ones they had in college.
“Outside of the quarterback, I think it’s the most difficult position,” said Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, noting tight ends’ rookie orientation consists of:
—Deciphering defenses and understanding formations like a quarterback.
—Blocking and pass protecting like a lineman.
—Running routes and finding seams like a receiver or a running back.
They fatigue fast because they’re running routes one snap and blocking beefy bodies the next.
And they have to guard against letting the steep learning curve siphon any of their swagger as they bounce between flashes of greatness and flares of oh-my-goodness!
“It can be overwhelming,” Scangarello said. “And then it slows down and at some point it just clicks and they go play fast. I see it every day with Noah the way he’s practicing and getting better. I have no doubt that in the future it will get easier and easier and he’ll play better and better.”
It almost always takes until Year 2 for tight ends to begin to master their position and pay dividends.
That’s why it wasn’t such a surprise when Fant dropped three passes last week that could have accounted for well over 100 yards and set up three scoring opportunities in Denver’s 30-6 loss to Kansas City.
Scangarello has seen this drill before with another former Iowa tight end, George Kittle, in San Francisco.
“George’s first year in the league I think he led the NFL in drops, he was a liability in the run game at times, he would break the huddle and be unsure,” Scangarello said. “... The finer things aren’t there. A year from now, he’ll be a completely different player and you hope that he is like Kittle and he’s confident.”
Of his trio of drops last week, all on low passes from Joe Flacco, “the common denominator is me,” Fant said. “I’ve got to catch the ball. I’ve made those catches a thousand times in practice. I’ve made them in games before.”
Fant has 15 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown so far, and he isn’t alone in his rookie struggles.
T.J. Hockenson , his former Hawkeyes teammate who was selected eighth overall by the Lions, a dozen spots higher than Fant, has 18 catches for 219 yards and two scores.
SURGERY FOR OSEMELE: Kelechi Osemele is having surgery on his injured right shoulder — whether or not the New York Jets approve it.
The veteran left guard and the team are in a standoff in which Osemele says he needs the season-ending operation now and is waiting for the team to authorize the procedure on his torn labrum. The Jets, however, believe he can hold off and play through the injury.
“I’m just getting it done myself,” Osemele said Wednesday after he sat out practice. “It’s torn off the bone.”
