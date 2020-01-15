You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ex-Hawks Slater, Karras named to HOF
0 comments
IOWA FOOTBALL

Ex-Hawks Slater, Karras named to HOF

IOWA CITY -- They accomplished great things decades ago, but two Iowa football legends – Clinton High School graduate Duke Slater and Alex Karras – now have spots in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Slater, who earned All-America honors at Iowa in 1921, and Karras, the winner of the Outland Trophy in 1957, were named Wednesday as part of the 2020 Centennial Class for the pro football hall.

They are the fourth and fifth former Hawkeyes to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and are part of a 15-player class chosen for induction in the Canton, Ohio, hall as part of the NFL’s centennial celebration.

Slater joined the Iowa program after starring at the high school level for Clinton High School, earning first-team all-Big Ten honors in his final three seasons with the Hawkeyes and becoming the first African-American player at Iowa to earn All-America recognition.

After playing for an unbeaten Iowa team in 1921, Slater went on to play 10 seasons of professional football.

The first African-American lineman in NFL history and the only African-American to play in the NFL during the 1927 and 1929 seasons, Slater earned all-pro honors six times during a professional career spent primarily with the Chicago Cardinals but that also included a stint with the Rock Island Independents.

During the offseason, Slater continued to take classes at Iowa and earned a law degree in 1928. He went on to serve as the assistant district attorney in Chicago and later served on the Chicago Superior Court and Circuit Court of Cook County before passing away in 1966 at the age of 67.

Iowa recognized the contributions made by Slater late last summer, unveiling a bronze relief depicting a helmetless Slater clearing a hole for Gordon Locke during a 1921 Hawkeye game against Notre Dame.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta called the relief a fitting tribute to Slater, who was also the first African-American elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, selected as part of its inaugural class in 1951.

Karras, who went on to enjoy an acting career following an NFL career that ran from 1958-70, was a defensive tackle for the Hawkeyes in 1956 and 1957 and earned All-America honors both seasons.

He won the Outland as the nation’s top lineman in 1957, a season when he also finished as a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

A 1958 draft pick of the Lions, Karras was a nine-time All-Pro selection who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He died in 2012 at the age of 77.

Karras and Slater are joined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame by three other Hawkeyes -- safety Emlen Tunnell in 1967, safety Paul Krause in 1998 and defensive end Andre Tippett in 2008.

2019 Iowa football

A roundup of stories on the 2019 Iowa Hawkeyes football team

+6
Michigan sacks Iowa
Iowa

Michigan sacks Iowa

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

Iowa was unable to overcome its turnovers and penalties Saturday as the Hawkeyes fell at Michigan.

Iowa

Hawks focused on present, not future

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

IOWA CITY -- A trip to Michigan and the “big house’’ looms, but Iowa football players believe looking beyond today’s 11 a.m. game against Midd…

Iowa football: Hawkeyes hit bye week 3-0
Iowa

Iowa football: Hawkeyes hit bye week 3-0

  • Jim Nelson
  • 0

It took six hours to complete, but the wait proved to be worth it Saturday for an Iowa football team which won for the fifth straight time in its series against instate rival Iowa State.

+6
Hawkeyes find a way
Iowa

Hawkeyes find a way

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

Iowa weather the storms and Iowa State Saturday to pull out a win in the annual Cy-Hawk series in Ames.

+4
Hawks pull away from Miami
Iowa

Hawks pull away from Miami

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

It took awhile, but the Iowa football team gradually pulled away from Miami of Ohio in Saturday night's season-opener at Kinnick Stadium.

+5
Iowa football: $89 million renovation at Kinnick finished
Iowa

Iowa football: $89 million renovation at Kinnick finished

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

Nearby security cameras will keep watch on the bronze relief that sits along Evashevski Drive and is embedded into the north end zone wall, all part of a project that will be complete before Iowa kicks off its 2019 schedule on Aug. 31 with a 6:30 p.m. game against Miami (Ohio).

+3
Iowa guard spots up for grabs
Iowa

Iowa guard spots up for grabs

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

There are several positions on the Iowa preseason depth chart that are written in pencil, including the guard spots on the Iowa offensive line.

+5
Martin ready to help Hawkeyes
Iowa

Martin ready to help Hawkeyes

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

Oliver Martin doesn’t know when he will be able to help the Iowa receiving corps, but the transfer from Michigan will be ready when that day comes.

+1 
Duke slater

Duke Slater
+1 
alex karras

Alex Karras

A pair of legendary University of Iowa football players have been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Packers hold off Seahawks
Professional

Packers hold off Seahawks

  • Updated

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have relied more on character and resilience than offense or defense this seaso…

Heisman reunion: 5 winners suit up for Ravens-Titans matchup
Professional

Heisman reunion: 5 winners suit up for Ravens-Titans matchup

The top prize for individual excellence in college football is the Heisman Trophy. For the first time in the Super Bowl era, five winners of that prestigious keepsake are expected to suit up in the same game, each in pursuit of the NFL’s most coveted team award — the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News