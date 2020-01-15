Ex-Hawks Slater, Karras named to HOF

During the offseason, Slater continued to take classes at Iowa and earned a law degree in 1928. He went on to serve as the assistant district attorney in Chicago and later served on the Chicago Superior Court and Circuit Court of Cook County before passing away in 1966 at the age of 67.

Iowa recognized the contributions made by Slater late last summer, unveiling a bronze relief depicting a helmetless Slater clearing a hole for Gordon Locke during a 1921 Hawkeye game against Notre Dame.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta called the relief a fitting tribute to Slater, who was also the first African-American elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, selected as part of its inaugural class in 1951.

Karras, who went on to enjoy an acting career following an NFL career that ran from 1958-70, was a defensive tackle for the Hawkeyes in 1956 and 1957 and earned All-America honors both seasons.

He won the Outland as the nation’s top lineman in 1957, a season when he also finished as a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

A 1958 draft pick of the Lions, Karras was a nine-time All-Pro selection who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He died in 2012 at the age of 77.