Davante Adams' drive to be great has become an 'obsession'

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Davante Adams obsesses about being great.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver wasn’t a five-star recruit. He wasn’t the biggest, fastest or most athletic. He wasn’t even a football player until late in his high school career.

But the two-time Pro Bowler has worked himself into being Aaron Rodgers’ top option and is one win away from playing in his first Super Bowl. Adams and the Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC championship game, just a few miles from his native Palo Alto, California.

“I’m trying not to (freak out),” Adams said on Wednesday. “But, I mean, we’re all excited in here. This is a great opportunity. We understand what’s in front of us.”

Adams, who caught two touchdowns and had a franchise playoff-record 160 yards in a win over the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday in the NFC divisional round, now must face one of the top defenses in the NFL and one of the league’s best cornerbacks.

“Well, I mean, it doesn’t change, really,” Adams said on facing Richard Sherman. “He’s definitely a great player, and people have said a lot about whether he’s fell off or what not and I don’t see that. I see that he’s still the same guy, still making plays.”