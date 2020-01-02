Cousins, Vikings prep for crossroad playoff game vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass intended for tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) during a Dec. 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

 AP PHOTO

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s investment in Kirk Cousins has yet to yield a postseason victory. The hyper-scrutinized quarterback’s first opportunity to get one with the Vikings has arrived this week, on the heels of his career-best season.

Traveling to the Superdome to take on New Orleans in the first round isn’t exactly a soft launch.

“I think there’s just more juice and excitement,” Cousins said. “There always is, but certainly in the playoffs it brings an intensity that makes it kind of fun.”

Cousins has little experience with this, having been to the postseason only twice in his previous seven years in the league.

The Vikings (10-6) have to play against the Saints (13-3) in a venue as daunting for a visitor as any in the NFL. The last time the Vikings had a postseason game away from home, two years ago, they were blown out 38-7 in the NFC championship game at Philadelphia. Cousins has never taken snaps on the road in the playoffs.

“On one hand you say, ‘Shame on us if we haven’t been giving our all every week, every day, all season long.’ You can also talk on the other side and say, ‘Don’t leave anything on the table. Bring everything you’ve got.’ I don’t think that means you haven’t been doing that. I think it just means there’s a sense of urgency in the playoffs,” said Cousins, whose touchdown rate (5.9 percent), interception rate (1.4 percent) and average yards per attempt (8.1) in 2019 were the best marks of his career since he became a full-time starter in 2015.

Cousins is only under contract through the 2020 season, with a whopping salary cap hit of $31 million. His performance at New Orleans on Sunday will go a long way toward shaping his legacy in purple.

Though Cousins is the most scrutinized of the bunch, he’s far from the only member of the Vikings facing a crossroad game this weekend. Both general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer each have only one more year on their contracts, too.

“Every little thing becomes a lot more magnified because of the consequences of winning and losing,” Zimmer said, “so everybody has to do a little bit extra in preparation so we don’t make those mistakes, we line up and play hard and play fast.”

Meet the UNI football recruits

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments