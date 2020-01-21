Chiefs stick to game plan in AFC title game win over Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their first Super Bowl in 50 years by doing things decidedly their way.

They let Patrick Mahomes and their potent offense wing the ball all over the field, never worrying for a moment that they were being too cavalier. They stuffed the line of scrimmage to take away Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, then did just enough in pass defense to ensure the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill didn’t beat them through the air.

It sounds like a simple formula, but it’s one the Chiefs have followed all season, even when they trailed the Texans by 24 points in the divisional round and when they trailed the Titans by 10 in the AFC championship game.

“I think it’s that never-give-up mentality,” Mahomes said. “It’s that we’re going to go out there and give our best effort every single play and really had to take advantage of every single play the rest of the game. We don’t care if we’re down 10-0 or if we’re up 10-0, we’re going to go out there and execute and do everything we can to have success on every single play.”

The Chiefs certainly had their share of success in their 35-24 victory on Sunday.