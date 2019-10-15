KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes takes the snap from Chiefs center Austin Reiter, pulls away from the line of scrimmage and then, in a little more than a split-second, must identify the best way to make the chosen play work.
Are the second-level defenders breaking toward the line of scrimmage, forcing him to keep the ball and look downfield? Or are they dropping into coverage, in which case the MVP quarterback will jam the ball in the gut of running back LeSean McCoy or Damien Williams and keep things on the ground.
The Chiefs’ use of that very run-pass option is a big reason why their offense has been so successful the past season-plus. It has largely kept defenses uncertain where the ball is going, opening up the field for the Kansas City fleet of fast, athletic wide receivers.
Only the past two weeks, the RPO has been more like R-P-Oh no!
After rolling through their first four games, and with Mahomes on another incredible statistical pace, one of the Chiefs’ signature offensive plays has lost its effectiveness. The Colts held the Chiefs in check in a 19-13 victory two weeks ago, and the Texans stopped them in the second half of a 31-24 win Sunday.
“I mean, obviously, we have to be better,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “There are a number of things that go into it, but everyone has to be on the same page.”
Injuries have affected the Chiefs’ effectiveness, but so has what the defenses are doing.
The Colts jammed receivers at the line of scrimmage and harassed them downfield. Teams will often run the ball when they see a zone defense during an RPO play, but they tend to pass when teams are man-to-man, because there are so many bodies at the line of scrimmage that it’s a challenge to decipher who is in run support.
“I guess I’ve become a sellout, haven’t I? I might be the biggest offender,” said Bieniemy, who played running back in college and the NFL. “Yeah, we need to run the ball, but we have our RPOs and we give our quarterback the opportunity to make the best read for us. You don’t want to second-guess what he’s doing. But at the end of the day, when we’re calling runs we have to make sure we’re executing.”
WHEELING AND DEALING: The Los Angeles Rams acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars on Tuesday night, ending the star cornerback’s tumultuous tenure in Jacksonville with a trade to the defending NFC champions.
Jacksonville got first-round picks from the Rams in 2020 and 2021, along with a fourth-round pick in 2021.
The defending NFC champions traded cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore earlier in the day, getting depth linebacker Kenny Young for a two-time Pro Bowl selection who will be a free agent next year. Los Angeles also put cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve Monday.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns traded offensive tackle Austin Corbett, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2018 draft, to the Rams on Tuesday for an undisclosed 2021 selection.
CONCUSSION SPIKE: The NFL says the number of concussions in exhibition games this year rose to 49 from 34 in 2018, an increase of 44 percent and a setback in efforts to reduce brain trauma.
Concussions in preseason practices fell to 30 from 45 in 2018, perhaps a reflection of the NFL’s decision this year to eliminate drills that involve especially violent one-on-one contact. The total of 79 preseason concussions in practice and games was the same a year ago.
HICKS ON IR: The Chicago Bears have put Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on injured reserve, the latest blow on the injury front for a team trying to keep up in the NFC North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.