Chiefs pass rush could be pivotal vs Texans in playoff game

Now, the Bills have one of the best defenses in the AFC, and their 44 sacks this season put them just outside the top 10 of all teams league-wide. But flying under the radar and just ahead of them in the pecking order was Kansas City, which piled up 45 sacks despite losing many of its most important players for long chunks of the season.

Chris Jones missed three games but still led the way with nine sacks. Clark was next with eight, even though he was out for a couple of games and hobbled in a several more. Obgah and Okafor combined for 10 1/2 sacks before torn pectoral muscles ended their years, and linebacker Anthony Hitchens likewise spent a game recuperating from injuries.

No wonder Texans coach Bill O'Brien was blunt this week in his assessment of his pass protection.

“We have to be better,” he said. “There's a lot of keys to that. At the end of the day it comes down to communication, everybody being on the same page, how they see the defense. Our system is very quarterback-centered, obviously — quarterback driven — so we've all got to be on the same page with how he sees it, and we've got to do a much better job. Deshaun's involved, the line's involved, the receivers are involved, the tight ends, the backs. Everybody's involved.