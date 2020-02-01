Broncos' Fant has keen eye on Kelce, Kittle in Super Bowl

Fant figures he'll join the ranks of Kittle, Kelce and Philadelphia's Zach Ertz soon.

"I'm not big into making projections or anything like that," Fant said, "but it's definitely the goal and I feel like I have the ability to get there."

Step 1 is watching Kittle and Kelce go at it on Sunday.

Step 2 is a makeover of his offseason workout regimen.

Fant, who set club rookie tight end records with 40 catches for 562 yards and caught three touchdowns in 2019, is switching his workout program from one designed to impress coaches and general managers and to kill it at the combine to one more focused on football.

"Training for coming into the NFL, that's all combine training, right? It's all to get you to run the fastest, weigh the most that you can, things that don't necessarily translate into football," Fant said in a phone interview from Los Angeles where he was signing Panini America football cards ahead of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

"So, that's my plan this year is just to work out specifically for football, get those moments to do the field work, lift weights specifically to help me get stronger in certain areas that will directly correlate to the football field."

