KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were inches away from playing in the Super Bowl a year ago and, to many in their locker room, the sting of that overtime loss to New England has served as motivation to return to the AFC title game this season.
Now, after everything fell their way Sunday, the Chiefs need just one win to get there.
Their routine victory over the Los Angeles Chargers went down just as the Patriots were losing to the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, giving the Chiefs the No. 2 seed in the AFC. That means they get the week off while the Patriots are forced to play a wild-card game, and ensures a divisional-round game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium the next weekend.
“We've got a lot of confidence, man. Defense is balling and our offense is getting things rolling,” Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “We're the hottest team. We have the most swag in the AFC."
Yes, the top-seeded Ravens haven't lost with Lamar Jackson on the field in ages. The Patriots still have Tom Brady, and the Texans already have gotten the best of Kansas City once this season.
But the Chiefs (12-4) have also won six straight, their offense playing at a high level and their defense evolving into one of the best in the NFL. It had a streak of 10 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown end on Sunday, but it still held Philip Rivers and the Chargers to 21 points and made crucial plays when they mattered in the fourth quarter.
It's a far cry from last season, when the Chiefs defense failed to stop the Patriots in the fourth quarter and overtime, and when ex-linebacker Dee Ford's offside penalty helped set Brady and Co. up for the winning touchdown.
“We have grown tremendously from the situation last year and there is a new makeup of the team,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said “It's as easy as that. I think, moving forward, we are a lot more comfortable this year than we were last year.”
Most of that new makeup is on defense, where the Chiefs swung a trade-and-sign deal for pass rusher Frank Clark and reeled in safety Tyrann Mathieu in free agency. Clark was a disruptive force again on Sunday, sacking Rivers once and causing him nightmares a dozen other times, and Mathieu had his team-leading fourth interception.
“Obviously we have some great momentum heading into the postseason,” Mathieu said. “It's going to be fun. I love playing football. I love the challenges. I love everything that comes with it. I know my teammates feel the same.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.