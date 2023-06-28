WATERLOO — The Arena League made a habit of combining seemingly unrelated topics and concepts into a cohesive message since announcing a Waterloo-based franchise in early May 2023.

On Wednesday, the league announced the name and logo of the Waterloo franchise in a similar manner at Silver Eagle Harley Davidson.

Billed as the combination of various different aspects of the community, Executive Director of Experience Waterloo Tavis Hall unveiled the Waterloo Woo to the thundering of motorcycle engines, the trill of plastic whistles and the shouts of the crowd.

“Waterloo is really rich in diversity,” Hall said. “Who we are matters. Part of that story of who we are is based on the railroad. There is that tie. This name has a tie to our community…We also like wrestling around here. Not just wrestling, but ‘rassling.’”

Waterloo Woo General Manager Bailey McRae also highlighted the connections to the community and the franchise’s home venue—The Hippodrome (formerly McElroy Auditorium)—in the team name and logo.

“Who does not want to go into an arena that has one of the best echo effects in the world and just scream ‘Woo!’ every time something cool happens?” McRae said. “To just be excited. To recognize the history of Iowa and Waterloo particularly, we are built as a railroad town.”

According to a press release from the league, the logo and team name allude to Waterloo’s railroad history with the name “Woo” which is meant to be a callback to the blaring of train whistles. The logo pays homage to Waterloo’s wrestling history through Ric Flair’s signature “Woo” known throughout the professional wrestling world.

The press release also indicated the league aimed “to create a very fan-focused and unique feel to its operation.”

The logo, designed by Ryan Foose, for the Woo includes an eccentrically-dressed wolf-like animal striking the Heisman pose—a la league commissioner Tim Brown—while sporting a blond mullet and wayfarer-style sunglasses. A secondary logo also shows the mascot wearing yellow boots.

The primary colors of the team are light blue, yellow and pink.

“We hope to hear fans Wooing so loudly that it echoes through the Hippodrome and the visiting teams can’t hear in their huddles,” McRae said in the press release.

For more information on the Waterloo Woo, who kick off in June 2024, visit WaterlooWoo.com.

Photos: The Arena League announces Waterloo franchise The Arena League 1 The Arena League 2 The Arena League 3 Tim Brown announces an arena football team in Waterloo Waterloo football franchise ribbon cutting