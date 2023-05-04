WATERLOO — The location: Rydell Chevrolet. The speech: Star Wars puns. The topic: arena football.

On Thursday, this smorgasbord of seemingly unrelated concepts combined to herald the coming of an arena football league franchise to Waterloo.

An inaugural member of an upstart league called The Arena League (TAL), the yet-to-be named Waterloo franchise will play its first game in June 2024 when the league kicks off its first season. Two other host cities have been announced with Springfield, Missouri and Duluth, Minnesota also receiving franchises.

League commissioner Tim Brown, a former Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver at Notre Dame, expressed excitement for the venture and opportunity to bring a professional football team to the Cedar Valley.

“It is my pleasure—my honor—to announce that Waterloo will be one of the four teams,” Brown said. “A lot of you have come up to me and said ‘Thanks for bringing this here,’ but we did not bring this here. You brought this here.”

“We put the invitation out early in the year. Overwhelming, you voted to have a team here. To all the fans, to all the people who voted, we say ‘Thank you’ because without we would not be here today.”

League advisor Tommy Benizio, a 20-year veteran of the arena football industry and the speaker to bring the Star Wars puns, said they were drawn to the Cedar Valley and Waterloo because of the community. With plans to play at the Hippodrome—formerly known as McElroy Auditorium, Benizio said the league encountered excited individuals at every level when evaluating Waterloo.

“There are people that are operating this stuff that want this team to be here, that want it to be a success,” Benezio said. “A gut feeling tells you that this community wants something like this, is going to embrace.”

“It is not an NFL team. We do not have multi-million dollar budgets. This team is going to grow roots and be a success.”

The existence of two other high-profile sports teams in the Bucks and Black Hawks also helped the TAL see potential in the community.

“Getting to talk to the president of the Bucks and getting to meet some of the guys from the Black Hawks, but even before that, when you see the community coming out, supporting the team,” Benezio said. “Saying ‘I like this. I like having our own team.’ But, you see we do not have football…That is another check box that this could be a real success in Waterloo.”

Executive Director of Experience Waterloo Tavis Hall expressed belief that the addition of a franchise will provide a boon to local tourism with a season that occurs during peak summer months.

“Tourism is incredibly strong in Waterloo and throughout the Cedar Valley,” Hall said. “Annually we generate $400 million in economic impact. So, this pairs really well with the season being June, July and August. Those are peak months for us in terms of welcoming visitors.”

“We have Lost Island Waterpark and Theme Park in addition to a lot of tournaments and conferences that happen especially in the summer time. So, to have an evening activity on a Saturday night, it is going to be a really cool piece of our puzzle.”

According to Brown, the TAL offers a fast-paced version of football unlike any other.

“This league is going to be a little different,” Brown said. “If you know anything about arena leagues, it is eight man. It is this and that. Not so much here. We are talking about six-man. We are talking about 20-second play clock. We are talking about no-huddle-type offense. Everyone is going to have earphones in their helmets.”

Other differences between traditional arena football and the TAL include one on-field referee to mark spot of the ball, officials in the booth to call penalties and no kickers.

Brown emphasized fan involvement with the league and said these changes were implemented to heighten the fan experience.

“The fans will be able to listen in on the plays called,” Brown said. “Listen in to what is happening between the players and the coaches, the coaches and the coaches. It is really going to be an interactive experience for the fans.”

The first opportunity for community members to engage with Waterloo’s newest sports franchise comes in the form of a name the team contest.

“[Fan engagement] starts with the name and then the logo and the colors,” Benezio said. “I hope we have an overwhelmingly fun spirit. Great traditions are built on that. But, it is going to start with getting the community to make suggestions and help us name this team.”

The name the team contest lasts three weeks with a team name announcement slated for June.

For more information on the TAL, Waterloo’s franchise or to submit a team name suggestion, visit waterloofootball.com or call 214-412-6889.