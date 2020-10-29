Prep playoff football capsules

8-player
Tripoli (7-1) at
No. 1 Don Bosco (7-0)
- Where: Tom Ryan Field (Gilbertville)
- Playoff history: Tripoli is making its 9th appearance and first since 2017. Don Bosco is in for the 10th time and the defending champs are searching for their fifth title since 2013.
- Last meeting: The Dons beat the Panthers 56-0 last year in the regular season.
- Game notes: Both teams own victories over AGWSR in the last three weeks and both teams feature outstanding quarterbacks. Tripoli’s Conner Piehl has passed for 777 yards and 13 scores while rushing for 1,273 yards and 25 touchdowns. Don Bosco’s Cael Frost has passed for 642 yards and 12 touchdowns and has rushed for 1,742 yards and 31 scores.
- Next up: Winner of New London-Janesville game Nov. 6.
No. 8 Easton Valley (8-1) at
No. 7 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0)
- Where: Gladbrook
- Playoff history: This is Easton Valley’s third appearance. Gladbrook-Reinbeck is in for the 15th time and were back-to-back Class A champs in 2015 and 2016.
- Last meeting: This is a rematch of a first-round game last year won by Easton Valley, 55-6.
- Game notes: The River Hawks and Rebels have two different styles. Easton Valley likes to air it out as quarterback Conor Gruver has passed for 1,857 yards and 32 touchdowns. Kolton Murphy has rushed for 1,143 yards for the River Hawks. Keagan Giesking has rushed for 2,153 yards and 32 scores for Gladbrook-Reinbeck. The Rebels have attempted just 31 passes all season compared to 200 for the River Hawks.
- Next up: Winner of BGM-Montezuma game on Nov. 6.
New London (7-1) at
Janesville (8-1)
- Where: Janesville
- Playoff history: This is New London’s eighth appearance. The Tigers were state champs in 2018. Janesville is in for the 11th time, all since 2006, and back in after a two-year absence.
- Last meeting: First
- Game notes: The Tigers have attempted just 46 passes this year, but starting quarterback Blaise Porter has competed 25 of his 33 attempts for 357 yards and seven scores. Porter has rushed for 1,251 yards and 23 scores. Janesville is balanced as Carson Pariseau has rushed for 1,481 yards and 30 scores. Quarterback Leo Dodd has completed 66.7 of his 108 passing attempts for 1,349 yards and 21 scores.
- Next up: Winner of Don Bosco-Tripoli game on Nov. 6.
Class A
Nodaway Valley (4-5) at
No. 1 Grundy Center (8-0)
- Where: Grundy Center
- Playoff history: Nodaway Valley is in for the sixth time, first since 2013. Grundy Center is in for the 13th time. The Spartans were state runner-ups last year, but have won state titles in 1984, 1987 and 1988.
- Last meeting: First
- Game notes: The Wolverines have won three of their last four games, including avenging a regular-season defeat to Earlham last week, 26-0, its second consecutive shutout. Nodaway Valley is balanced offensively having thrown for 1,055 yards and rushed for 1,177. The Spartans have scored 40 or more points in each of their last six games and have allowed just 34 defensive points all season while posting five shutout wins. Zach Opheim has now rushed for 1,335 yards and 21 scores for the Spartans. Quarterback Logan Knaack has rushed for 822 yards and 12 touchdowns.
- Next up: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn-West Hancock winner on Nov. 6
No. 10 Lisbon (7-2) at
No. 8 Wapsie Valley (8-1)
- Where: Fairbank
- Playoff history: Lisbon is in for the 18th time, but first since 2016. The Lions were state champs in 2011. This is Wapsie Valley’s 31st playoff appearance and the Warriors have won titles in 1986, 1987, 1997, 2007 and 2012.
- Last meeting: Wapsie Valley won 38-22 in 2017.
- Game notes: The Lions have 14 different players who have carried the ball this year and six different players with more than 200 rushing yards. Jamien Moore is the leading rusher with 771 and 10 touchdowns. Lisbon has attempted just 52 passes or 5.7 attempts per game. The Warriors’ Kobe Risse has passed for 24 touchdowns and just one interception while throwing for 1,478 yards. Trevor Sauerbrei has rushed 155 times for 1,129 yards and 14 scores.
- Next up: Alburnett-Iowa City Regina winner on Nov. 6.
No. 9 South Winneshiek (8-1) at
No. 2 St. Ansgar (7-0)
- Where: St. Ansgar
- Playoff history: South Winneshiek is in for the 13th time and the Warriors were state runner-up in 2009. St. Ansgar is in for the 20th time and were state champs in 2011.
- Last meeting: Saint Ansgar won 49-14 last year in the regular season.
- Game Notes: Both teams have played Lake Mills in the month of October. South Winneshiek beat Lake Mills, 21-14 last week, while Saint Ansgar beat the Bulldogs, 20-16, on Oct. 9. This game features a pair of run-heavy offenses as the Saints have rushed for 2,720 yards and 35 scores while attempting just 36 passes in seven games. Ryan Cole has rushed for 1,367 yards and 17 scores. The Warriors have five different players with more than 240 rushing yards and have rushed for 2,044 yards as a team with 34 rushing touchdowns.
- Next up: MFL-Edgewood-Colesburg winner on Nov. 6.
Class 1A
Denver (6-3) at
No. 5 Southeast Valley (8-0)
- Where: Gowrie
- Playoff history: Denver is in for the 15th time. The Cyclones were state champs in 1995 and are in for the first time since making four straight appearances from 2014-17. This is Southeast Valley’s third appearance. The Jaguars are 1-3 all time with their last playoff berth coming in 2018.
- Last meeting: First.
- Game notes: Since losing its first two games of the season, the Cyclones have went 6-1 with their lone loss coming against No. 10 Waterloo Columbus, a fellow 1A playoff qualifier. Both Denver and SE Valley have good, balanced offenses. Cyclone quarterback Isaac Besh has passed for 944 yards and 15 scores, and he has rushed for 558 yards. Ethan Schoville has rushed for 616 yards, while Caylor Hoffer has 473 receiving yards with eight touchdown catches, and he has rushed for 311 yards and four more scores. … Jaguar quarterback Kolson Kruse has passed for 897 yards and 10 scores, while rushing for 625 and 11 touchdowns. Lathe Muench has rushed for 723 yards and 14 scores.
- Next up: Winner of South Central Calhoun-South Hamilton on Nov. 6
Mediapolis (7-2) at
No. 10 Columbus (7-1)
- Where: TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
- Playoff history: Mediapolis is in for the 18th time and were state runner-ups in 2012. Columbus is in for the 13th time. The Sailors have won state titles in 1976, 1986 and 2004.
- Last meeting: First
- Game notes: The Bulldogs have lost twice, to West Liberty to open the season and then on Oct. 2 to third-ranked Sigourney-Keota. Like Columbus, Mediapolis can score in multiple ways. Quarterback Regan Thornburg has passed for 993 yards and 17 scores, while feature running back Anthony Isley has rushed for 954 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Bulldogs have rushed for 2,172 yards as a team. Senior Logan Thie has 26 catches for 539 yards and 10 scores. … The Sailors will counter with a defense that has posted three shutouts and until giving up 35 points to Osage last week, had given up only 35 points in its seven prior games. Offensively, quarterback Carter Gallagher has thrown for 1,098 yards and 11 scores and has eight rushing touchdowns. Joe Dunlay, Josh Heine, Alex Feldmann and Caleb Holthaus will share carries, while Caden Hartz is the Sailors’ go-to guy in the receiving game.
- Next up: Winner of Dyersville Beckman-Sigourney-Keota on Nov. 6
- Quoting Columbus head coach Brad Schmit:
On Mediapolis, "They are a team that has experienced a great deal of success as a program. This group is young, but talented. Isley is just a sophomore and is providing a lot of production at running aback. Defensively, they ahve a bunch of guys that can fly around and they are very disciplined."
On his team, "We have a clean bill of health. We're excited to be hosting another playoff game at home. We've completed our film study of Mediapolis and the kids know what they're going to see from them. These last couple of days we will focus on us and what we need to do to be successful."
Class 2A
Independence (5-1) at
No. 7 Solon (6-2)
- Where: Solon
- Playoff history: Independence is in for the fifth time and for the second-consecutive season The Mustangs were 0-4 prior to rolling over Roland Story and Iowa Falls-Alden in the first two rounds. Solon is in for the 31st time. The Spartans lost in the title game last year, but have won state titles in 1988, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 and have played in four additional title games.
- Last meeting: First.
- Game notes: Solon lost to 3A opponents, Williamsburg and Washington, to open the season, but is undefeated against 2A foes. The two teams have one common opponent – Oelwein. Indee beat the Huskies, 34-0, on Sept. 11, while Solon advanced with a 41-12 win last week over Oelwein. … Spartan quarterback Blake Timmons has passed for 858 yards and 12 scores, and he has seven rushing touchdowns to go with 548 rushing yards. Jackson Ryan leads Solon with 865 rushing yards, while Colton Hoffman has 23 catches for 524 yards and nine touchdowns. … The Mustangs will try to ride the strong legs of Marcus Beatty whose 1,434 rushing yards ranks third among all Class 2A rushers in 2020. Mitchell Johnson has passed for 925 yards and 15 scores.
- Next up: Winner of Monticello-Waukon game, Nov. 6
Class 4A
Waterloo West (4-4) at
No. 3 WDM Dowling (6-1)
- Where: Drake Stadium, Des Moines
- Playoff history: West is in for the 9th time. The Wahawks were state runner-ups in 1975 and 1984. Dowling is in for the 43rd time and have won the last seven Class 4A state championships.
- Last meeting: Dowling beat West, 24-19, in the first round of the 1976 state playoffs.
- Game notes: The last time these two teams meet, the Wahawks were led by Jimmy Frazier, who played on Iowa’s 1981 Rose Bowl team, and Kelly Ellis, who went on to star at Northern Iowa. … Statistically, the Maroons don’t have flashy numbers, but West coach Lonnie Moore says Dowling’s dominance is based its execution and rarely beating itself with mistakes. Quarterback Jake Steingraeber has passed for 953 yards and 10 scores. Jason Smolik has also passed for 651 yards for the Maroons. Louis Brooks has 33 catches for 582 yards and seven touchdowns, while Khameron Middleton leads Dowling with 325 rushing yards. Zach Schwager will share carries with Middleton in the backfield. Dowling, defensively has 16.5 sacks and 46 ½ tackles for loss. West quarterback Carter Schulte continues to lead Class 4A in passing with 1,751 yards. Tay Norman leads all 4A receivers with 50 catches for 783 yards and five scores.
- Next up: West Des Moines Valley-Urbandale winner on Nov. 6.
- Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On his team’s resilience last week, “We talk about turning the page all the time. We could’ve easily folded our tent last week because of all the penalties and being behind at halftime. But in the lockerroom our guys were vocal about we were still in the game. Then we came out and played much better in the second half, did a great job of turning the page and not letting the first half affect us.”
On Dowling, “They probably will use more different formations than any team we’ve played this year. They are going to try to get your eyes looking at some other things. Defensively, they are very aggressive. Their front four is very active. They will get 11 guys to the ball at all times.”
Cedar Falls (5-2) at
No. 2 Ankeny (7-1)
- Where: Ankeny City Stadium
- Playoff history: This is the Tigers’ 31st playoff appearance. CF has appeared in six state title games, winning it all in 1986. Ankeny is in for the 30th time having won championships in 1997 and 2012.
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls beat Ankeny, 28-27, last year in the UNI-Dome during the regular-season.
- Game notes: The Hawks own one of the most dynamic offenses in the state featuring quarterback Jase Bauer and Iowa recruits Brody Brecht and Arland Bruce IV at receiver. Bauer has received scholarship offers from Northern Iowa and a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa. Bauer has passed for 1,421 yards and 22 scores while completing 66 percent of his passes. He has also rushed for 476 yards. Colin Kadolph has 788 rushing yards and 14 scores. Brecht has 31 catches for 433 yards and 11 scores, and in three games since being declared eligible by the state after transferring from Olathe North, Kansas, Bruce has 14 catches for 197 yards and two scores. Cedar Falls will need a huge night on the ground for Class 4A’s leading rusher, Ryan Ostrich. Ostrich has 1,216 rushing yards and 14 scores. If Ostrich has a big game, that means Cedar Falls is controlling the clock and keeping the ball away from Ankeny’s potent offense that has scored 35 or more points in every game except for a 21-17 loss to No. 5 Waukee in week two.
- Next up: Winner of Indianola-Waukee, Nov. 6
