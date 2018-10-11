Metro
Dubuque Senior (1-2, 2-5) at Cedar Falls (3-0, 7-0)
West (0-3, 3-4) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-0, 6-1)
Decorah (3-0, 5-2) at East (0-3, 0-7)
Columbus (2-1, 5-2) at North Fayette Valley (2-1, 3-4)
CLASS 4A District 3
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-2, 1-6) at Dubuque Hempstead (1-2, 2-5)
Waterloo West (0-3, 3-4) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-0, 6-1)
CLASS 3A District 3
Charles City (1-2, 4-3) at West Delaware (0-3, 3-4)
Decorah (3-0, 5-2) at Waterloo East (0-3, 0-7)
Waverly-Shell Rock (2-1, 6-1) at Independence (3-0, 6-1)
CLASS 2A District 3
Crestwood (3-0, 4-3) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-2, 3-4)
Iowa Falls-Alden (1-2, 2-5) at Forest City (0-3, 0-7)
New Hampton (2-1, 2-5) at Clear Lake (2-1, 5-2)
District 4
Oelwein (0-3, 2-5) at Monticello (2-1, 4-3)
Waterloo Columbus (2-1, 5-2) at North Fayette Valley (2-1, 3-4)
Waukon (3-0, 6-1) at Anamosa (0-3, 1-6)
District 7
Nevada (1-2, 3-4) at Union Community (3-0, 5-2)
Roland-Story (0-3, 2-5) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-3, 0-7)
West Marshall (3-0, 6-1) at Benton Community (2-1, 6-1)
CLASS 1A District 3
Denver (1-2, 1-6) at North Butler (0-3, 1-6)
Osage (3-0, 5-2) at Lake Mills (2-1, 3-4)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-1, 6-1) at Aplington-Parkersburg (1-2, 3-4)
District 6
East Marshall (0-3, 0-7) at North Linn (1-2, 4-3)
Iowa City Regina (3-0, 4-3) at Jesup (0-3, 1-6)
South Hardin (2-1, 3-4) at Dike-New Hartford (3-0, 7-0)
CLASS A District 4
Nashua-Plainfield (0-4, 0-7) at Starmont (0-5, 0-7)
Postville (1-6) at North Tama (6-1) (ND)
Saint Ansgar (4-0, 5-2) at Mason City Newman (4-0, 5-2)
South Winneshiek (3-1, 4-3) at Central Springs (3-1, 5-2)
District 7
BCLUW (0-4, 1-6) at GMG (0-5, 1-6)
East Buchanan (2-3, 4-3) at Wapsie Valley
Grundy Center (3-1, 6-1) at Hudson (4-0, 7-0)
8-PLAYER District 2
Janesville (2-3, 3-5) at Dunkerton (2-3, 3-4)
North Iowa (0-5, 1-6) at Don Bosco (4-1, 6-1)
Rockford (4-1, 6-1) at Riceville (1-4, 3-4)
Tripoli (2-3, 3-4) at Northwood-Kensett (5-0, 7-0)
District 3
Central City (5-0, 7-0) at Midland (4-1, 7-1)
Kee High (1-4, 1-6) at Central Elkader (2-3, 2-5)
Springville (2-3, 4-4) at West Central (0-5, 1-6)
Turkey Valley (3-2, 5-2) at Easton Valley (3-2, 4-3)
District 5
Baxter (1-4, 1-6) at Colo-NESCO (1-4, 1-7)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0, 5-2) at AGWSR (5-0, 5-2)
Melcher-Dallas (3-2, 3-4) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-5, 0-7)
Twin Cedars (3-2, 4-4) at Collins-Maxwell (2-3, 2-6)
