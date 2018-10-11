Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art prep football

Metro

Dubuque Senior (1-2, 2-5) at Cedar Falls (3-0, 7-0)

West (0-3, 3-4) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-0, 6-1)

Decorah (3-0, 5-2) at East (0-3, 0-7)

Columbus (2-1, 5-2) at North Fayette Valley (2-1, 3-4)

CLASS 4A District 3

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-2, 1-6) at Dubuque Hempstead (1-2, 2-5)

Dubuque Senior (1-2, 2-5) at Cedar Falls (3-0, 7-0)

Waterloo West (0-3, 3-4) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-0, 6-1)

CLASS 3A District 3

Charles City (1-2, 4-3) at West Delaware (0-3, 3-4)

Decorah (3-0, 5-2) at Waterloo East (0-3, 0-7)

Waverly-Shell Rock (2-1, 6-1) at Independence (3-0, 6-1)

CLASS 2A District 3

Crestwood (3-0, 4-3) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-2, 3-4)

Iowa Falls-Alden (1-2, 2-5) at Forest City (0-3, 0-7)

New Hampton (2-1, 2-5) at Clear Lake (2-1, 5-2)

District 4

Oelwein (0-3, 2-5) at Monticello (2-1, 4-3)

Waterloo Columbus (2-1, 5-2) at North Fayette Valley (2-1, 3-4)

Waukon (3-0, 6-1) at Anamosa (0-3, 1-6)

District 7

Nevada (1-2, 3-4) at Union Community (3-0, 5-2)

Roland-Story (0-3, 2-5) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-3, 0-7)

West Marshall (3-0, 6-1) at Benton Community (2-1, 6-1)

CLASS 1A District 3

Denver (1-2, 1-6) at North Butler (0-3, 1-6)

Osage (3-0, 5-2) at Lake Mills (2-1, 3-4)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-1, 6-1) at Aplington-Parkersburg (1-2, 3-4)

District 6

East Marshall (0-3, 0-7) at North Linn (1-2, 4-3)

Iowa City Regina (3-0, 4-3) at Jesup (0-3, 1-6)

South Hardin (2-1, 3-4) at Dike-New Hartford (3-0, 7-0)

CLASS A District 4

Nashua-Plainfield (0-4, 0-7) at Starmont (0-5, 0-7)

Postville (1-6) at North Tama (6-1) (ND)

Saint Ansgar (4-0, 5-2) at Mason City Newman (4-0, 5-2)

South Winneshiek (3-1, 4-3) at Central Springs (3-1, 5-2)

District 7

BCLUW (0-4, 1-6) at GMG (0-5, 1-6)

East Buchanan (2-3, 4-3) at Wapsie Valley

Grundy Center (3-1, 6-1) at Hudson (4-0, 7-0)

Postville (1-6) at North Tama (6-1) (ND)

8-PLAYER District 2

Janesville (2-3, 3-5) at Dunkerton (2-3, 3-4)

North Iowa (0-5, 1-6) at Don Bosco (4-1, 6-1)

Rockford (4-1, 6-1) at Riceville (1-4, 3-4)

Tripoli (2-3, 3-4) at Northwood-Kensett (5-0, 7-0)

District 3

Central City (5-0, 7-0) at Midland (4-1, 7-1)

Kee High (1-4, 1-6) at Central Elkader (2-3, 2-5)

Springville (2-3, 4-4) at West Central (0-5, 1-6)

Turkey Valley (3-2, 5-2) at Easton Valley (3-2, 4-3)

District 5

Baxter (1-4, 1-6) at Colo-NESCO (1-4, 1-7)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0, 5-2) at AGWSR (5-0, 5-2)

Melcher-Dallas (3-2, 3-4) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-5, 0-7)

Twin Cedars (3-2, 4-4) at Collins-Maxwell (2-3, 2-6)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments