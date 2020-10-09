Prep football: Grundy Center completes perfect regular season

GRUNDY CENTER -- Once the clock winded down to zeros on the regular season at Spartan Stadium, Grundy Center’s football players erupted in joy. Head coach Travis Zajac was lifted into the air by a member of his coaching staff and a goal was checked off the list.

Grundy Center’s defense shut down Belle Plaine’s smash-mouth style of football with the team’s fifth shutout of the season, 42-0, allowing the Spartans to capture a winner-take-all title in their district finale.

“We’ve set ourselves up for good things to come up in the postseason,” Zajac said. “The amount of work that goes in -- my the assistant coaches and the players, our 10 seniors -- to be able to compete for a district championship on our home field in the last game of the year and win the game in the way we did, I’m so proud of this program and this community. It’s fantastic.”

Class A’s top-ranked Grundy Center (7-0, 5-0 district) is no longer the team that made a surprise run to last year’s title game after overcoming a halftime deficit to this Belle Plain team (5-2, 4-1) in the 2019 postseason opening round.

While Belle Plaine matched Grundy Center’s physicality and forced the Spartans to come up with big plays then, Grundy Center revealed Friday night that it is the more physical squad now.