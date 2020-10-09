Prep football: Grundy Center completes perfect regular season

GRUNDY CENTER -- Once the clock winded down to zeros on the regular season at Spartan Stadium, Grundy Center’s football players erupted in joy. Head coach Travis Zajac was lifted into the air by a member of his coaching staff and a goal was checked off the list.
Grundy Center’s defense shut down Belle Plaine’s smash-mouth style of football with the team’s fifth shutout of the season, 42-0, allowing the Spartans to capture a winner-take-all title in their district finale.
“We’ve set ourselves up for good things to come up in the postseason,” Zajac said. “The amount of work that goes in -- my the assistant coaches and the players, our 10 seniors -- to be able to compete for a district championship on our home field in the last game of the year and win the game in the way we did, I’m so proud of this program and this community. It’s fantastic.”
Class A’s top-ranked Grundy Center (7-0, 5-0 district) is no longer the team that made a surprise run to last year’s title game after overcoming a halftime deficit to this Belle Plain team (5-2, 4-1) in the 2019 postseason opening round.
While Belle Plaine matched Grundy Center’s physicality and forced the Spartans to come up with big plays then, Grundy Center revealed Friday night that it is the more physical squad now.
“I think it shows how we’ve gotten better and we’re ready for any team to take us on in the postseason, but that’s hard work on all of us,” Spartan standout linebacker and running back Zach Opheim said. “We got a lot better in the offseason and it showed tonight.”
Opheim rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns to lead a Grundy Center team that scored on its first four possessions to take a 28-0 lead into halftime.
The Spartan running back's first scoring run was a 48-yard burst up the middle. After a quick three-and-out, quarterback Logan Knaack found Dexter Whitehill in stride along the sideline for a 26-yard score. Grundy Center’s Trevor McMartin and Bryce Greiner then came up with a fourth-down stop on Belle Plaine quarterback Ben DeMeulenaere and Opheim went back to work by capping a 55-yard drive with a 3-yard plunge.
Knaack and Whitehill hooked up again from 8-yards out in the second quarter and Opheim atoned for a lost fumble early in the third quarter with touchdown runs of 6 and 20 yards in the fourth stanza.
While Opheim has tallied 578 rushing yards in his last two games, he takes just as much pride in being part of a defense that held thousand-yard rusher Luke DeMeulenaere to 87 yards on 21 carries.
“It means a lot,” Opheim said. “Zeros on the board is what we want and our defensive coordinator puts in a lot of time. We study and it shows.
“It’s a team unit. No one is out there doing it for themselves.”
Zajac also praised defensive coordinator Chris Conger and the rest of his staff for their contributions. The only points Grundy Center has surrendered during district play this season were the 14 that came in the second half with reserves playing Lynnville-Sully’s top unit.
Time invested by returning players has allowed the Spartans to find another level, as well.
“It’s a testament to the work that goes in outside the field and the bright lights,” Zajac said. “It’s incredible the dedication to just trying to get better. … We just keep hammering away.”
No longer an underdog with a chip on its shoulder, Grundy Center is now a confident team ready to tackle its upcoming upset-minded adversaries.
“We’ve got to understand now that the shoe is on the other foot, teams are going to use that as motivation when we do play in the postseason,” Zajac said. “On our run last year no one was expecting any of that from us. It’s a little different. This group will be able to handle it, I’m not concerned about that.”
Addressing the upcoming postseason Opheim echoed that sentiment.
“Our confidence is there this time,” he said. “We’re not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves because we were that underdog team and we know that any team out there is capable of making a run, too.”
