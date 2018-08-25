GILBERTVILLE -- Class was in session Friday night in Gilbertville.
Two-time defending state 8-player champion Don Bosco used a blend of strong blocking, swarming defense and confidence in a system that has constructed a dynasty to overpower newcomer Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 50-6, in the Rebels' first varsity game with three fewer players on the shortened field.
"I thought we played a really, really solid football game," Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said, after the Dons extended Iowa's longest active win streak to 21. "Gladbrook is coming in kind of not knowing how to play the game a little bit, too.
"I tip my hat to their coach. They're going to figure it out and they're going to be a good football team down the road."
Don Bosco junior Thomas Even, a valuable defender and blocker on last year's title team, showcased his skill as the team's featured back following the graduation of the Dons' top two rushers. Even consistently broke through tackles in the secondary and accumulated 173 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries.
"Thomas was kind of overshadowed last year with (Austin) Svoboda and Wyatt Sawvel running the ball a lot," Yoder said. "He's going to open some eyes."
Even's most important run came on Don Bosco's opening drive. He took a direct snap on fourth-and-four and powered 39 yards into the end zone.
"We wanted to make a statement and really punch them in the mouth," Even said. "Fourth down I knew we needed something big. I just did what I had to do, followed some great blockers and scored a touchdown."
Noah Pittman, Cael Rahnavardi, Alec Carpenter and Carter Weber rotated within the line while Cael Tenold and Kendall Becker served as tight ends for a rushing attack that accounted for 349 yards of Don Bosco's offense.
Becker and freshman Carson Tenold went 20 and 39 yards untouched for scoring runs on the two plays following Even's first touchdown. Becker added a 48-yard score on a draw to open the second half, while Easton Larson scored Don Bosco's final touchdown from six yards out in the fourth quarter.
"For a first game, we looked pretty solid," Even said. "We didn't make many mistakes.
"We had a lot of new guys on our line and they really stepped up, manned up and created some good running lanes for us."
Gladbrook-Reinbeck prevented the shutout on a 3-yard run by Colton Clark with 1:12 remaining. A 48-yard pass from Jackson Kiburis to Eli Thede helped set up that scoring opportunity.
In total, the Rebels were held to 38 yards rushing and 48 passing with two turnovers. Kiburis' 19-yard run on the opening play was the team's longest rush. Cade Tenold recorded a pair of sacks and forced a fumble to lead Don Bosco's front.
G-R coach John Olson said his coaching staff will be able to learn from seeing how Don Bosco adjusted and manipulated things in real time.
"We competed better in the second, third and fourth quarter than we did in the first," Olson said. "I think in the first quarter we had players that have never started, hardly ever played a game besides a JV game.
"The game seemed fast for them. They got upfield too much as a defensive line. We didn't line up correctly on offense. As the game went along, it started to slow down -- the fundamentals started kicking in, technique started kicking in -- and we played a little bit better."
