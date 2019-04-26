CEDAR FALLS — The television might be on, it might not.
Friends and family will gather at Ross Pierschbacher’s family home Saturday for what will likely be the biggest event in the former Cedar Falls football star’s life.
Pierschbacher wants it to be as low-key as possible, although he is expected to become the first Cedar Falls native taken in the draft since Kansas City selected Troy Stedman in the seventh round in 1988.
After a stellar college career at Alabama, the Crimson Tide’s standout center has been projected to go anywhere from the third to fifth round of the draft. The second and third rounds take place tonight before the draft concludes Saturday.
“I’m anxious to figure out where I will go,” Pierschbacher said Thursday. “But I don’t think I’m going to watch it. It’s kind of an added stress, because you will see guys go before you that you don’t think should.
“You should be enjoying the day ... sitting in front of the TV ... just will put you in a bad mood. I’m going to enjoy the company.”
Pierschbacher said he is expecting 100 or so guests to stop by Saturday, people he says helped him get to the point he’s at, and the day will be about thanking them.
“Hopefully they all don’t come at once,” Pierschbacher laughed. “I don’t want it to be like a graduation party. I’m not going to greet everybody at the door, but I want them to come have fun, grab some food, mingle and do whatever.”
Since playing in his fourth national championship game in January, Pierschbacher, who earned his Master’s degree in marketing in December, has kept busy.
He signed with Rep1 Sports, an agency based in Orange County, Calif., where he trained between appearances at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and Alabama’s pro day.
Between all those workouts, Pierschbacher said he has talked to a representative from every team in the NFL and learned something from every one of those experiences.
“Regardless of where you end up, it is just a starting point,” Pierschbacher said of the biggest thing he took from all the interviews. “It is a starting point, not a finish line, and at the end of the day where you go, you go to work. You forget about where you got picked and you go try to earn your way.”
The NFL representatives liked his versatility. Pierschbacher started 57 games for the Crimson Tide, a program record for position players.
He started 14 games as a redshirt freshman at left guard, earning all-SEC freshman honors, and 15 games as a sophomore — two at left guard and 13 at right guard. He started another 12 games at right guard as a junior, missing a handful with a high ankle sprain, and then this past season he earned second-team All-America accolades after starting 15 games at center.
“That was a major selling point for teams and is why they all looked at me because I could play three positions at a very high level,” Pierschbacher said. “In the NFL, where they may travel with only seven offensive linemen, to be a swing guy, to be able to play all three, bodes well for me at the next level and will help keep me around for a long time.”
Pierschbacher has stayed away from reading or watching any mock drafts, but his agents, led by Chase Callahan, have told him he fits into the middle rounds.
Pierschbacher, who has been back home the past couple of weeks, says he’s kept busy working out, hanging out with friends and turkey hunting.
“It almost feels like you are unemployed,” Pierschbacher said. “I’ve always been on a team preparing so it is a different feeling, for sure.”
One thing he does want to celebrate is his hometown.
“It is great that I’m in this position and that I’m able to do it for the Cedar Valley and make them proud,” he added. “I’m blessed and happy to be in this position that I am in and to be able to use it in a positive light, make a positive impact on Cedar Falls.”
