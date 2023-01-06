Peyton Hillis, former NFL running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning

PENSACOLA, Florida — Peyton Hillis, a former NFL running back who had his best season while playing for the Cleveland Browns, reportedly was in critical condition Thursday after he saved his children from drowning.

According to TMZ, Hillis was unconscious in the intensive care unit of a hospital after the incident. He was being treated for problems with his lungs and kidneys, TMZ reports.

Alyssa Orange, reporter for KNWA Channel 24, posted on Twitter that Hillis uncle, Greg Hillis, said on social media that although Peyton Hillis remained in the ICU, his condition was improving.

“I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started,” Hillis said in the Facebook post. “I’m sure that he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!”

Orange reports that Hillis was flown by helicopter to the hospital following the incident. TMZ reports that Hillis’ kids were safe.

Hillis, 36, played seven seasons in the NFL, starting with the Denver Broncos. He had a breakout season in 2010, his first with the Browns, when he ran for 1,177 yards, had 477 yards receiving and scored 13 touchdowns. He was featured on the cover of the Madden 12 football video game.

He was unable to duplicate that success and played only one more season with the Browns. He played three more seasons after leaving Cleveland, one in Kansas City and two with the New York Giants.

