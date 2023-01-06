Peyton Hillis, former NFL running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning

PENSACOLA, Florida — Peyton Hillis, a former NFL running back who had his best season while playing for the Cleveland Browns, reportedly was in critical condition Thursday after he saved his children from drowning.
According to TMZ, Hillis was unconscious in the intensive care unit of a hospital after the incident. He was being treated for problems with his lungs and kidneys, TMZ reports.
Alyssa Orange, reporter for KNWA Channel 24, posted on Twitter that Hillis uncle, Greg Hillis, said on social media that although Peyton Hillis remained in the ICU, his condition was improving.
“I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started,” Hillis said in the Facebook post. “I’m sure that he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!”
Orange reports that Hillis was flown by helicopter to the hospital following the incident. TMZ reports that Hillis’ kids were safe.
Hillis, 36, played seven seasons in the NFL, starting with the Denver Broncos. He had a breakout season in 2010, his first with the Browns, when he ran for 1,177 yards, had 477 yards receiving and scored 13 touchdowns. He was featured on the cover of the Madden 12 football video game.
He was unable to duplicate that success and played only one more season with the Browns. He played three more seasons after leaving Cleveland, one in Kansas City and two with the New York Giants.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience. The 24-year-old Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported during the broadcast. Teammates surrounded Hamlin, shielding him from public view. Many were weeping and praying while Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics. He was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Teammate Stefon Diggs later went to visit Hamlin at the hospital while fans of both teams gathered outside.
Guiding viewers through the coverage after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals wasn't something covered in a how-to.
PHILADELPHIA — The corporate monolith that ran from its concussion epidemic, continually ignored substance-abuse and performance enhancers, and continues to wink and nod at its domestic violence problem now wants you to believe it wasn’t going to restart a critical, marquee football game because a player got hurt. Except this time the player got very, very hurt. And we saw what we saw, and we ...
The NFL and its fans are rallying in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field. Players and coaches from around the league were overcome with emotion while watching Hamlin be resuscitated back to life Monday night during Buffalo’s game at Cincinnati. Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN that his nephew had to have his heart re-started twice — once on the field, and once at the hospital. Glenn says there were some encouraging signs Tuesday, including doctors reducing the amount of oxygen Hamlin was receiving.
Deion Sanders, at least while representing CU football, will wear Nike. For now. Included the five-year contract approved late last month by CU’s Board of Regents and provided to The Denver Post on Tuesday was a clause that requires the new Buffs coach, who had a deal with competing apparel company Under Armour, to wear Nike-branded Buffs products, “as appropriate,” in his new role as CU ...
A matter of milliseconds might have been the difference between Damar Hamlin continuing on to the next play rather than collapsing and in need of lifesaving measures. “If you get hit in the chest,” University of Maryland Medical System cardiologist Dr. Scott Jerome said, “if it happens between heartbeats in a very small window, it can put the heart in ventricular fibrillation. “The heart stops ...