ATLANTA (AP) — Hey, have you guys been here before?
If you’re a New England Patriot, the answer pretty much is “all the time.”
If you play for the Rams, the reply basically is “never in my life.”
So if experience is a factor in today’s Super Bowl, the overwhelming edge is with the 2½-point favorites from Foxborough who are 5-3 in NFL title games with Tom Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick in the hoodie on the sideline.
The Rams, whose past two Super trips were representing St. Louis in 2000 and ‘02, have four players who have gotten this far. New England has four on its defensive line alone.
“Probably, throughout the week, it gives them an advantage,” Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth says — and he’s finishing up his 13th NFL season, though it’s his first that ends in February.
“They kind of know this week. They know when things are a little anxious, when to kind of, ‘Hey, turn it on and get ready to play.’ They probably have a process and plan for the week.”
Athletes in every sport talk about how helpful a comfort zone can be. It’s even more pronounced when it accompanies events such as the Super Bowl, which, for better or worse, transcends football.
Brady and most of his teammates, in their third straight visit, barely flinch at all the attention, media demands and alterations to the norm they encounter during Super Bowl week — although they were taken aback somewhat by the cacophony and circus atmosphere of opening night on Monday. Aside from Aqib Talib, C.J. Anderson, Brandin Cooks and Sam Shields, for the Rams this is uncharted territory.
Rams coach Sean McVay tends to dismiss that theory, however. Using quarterback Jared Goff as an example, McVay could have been speaking for his entire squad, which has made a sensational turnaround in his two seasons in charge.
“He’s an unfazed quarterback,” McVay says. “I think his way to have success and handle adversity the same demonstrates that poise and confidence you want from your quarterback.”
Nowhere is the experience matchup more uneven than at QB. At 41, Brady already is the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. Goff is 24 and one of the youngest.
Well, maybe nowhere is an exaggeration, because Belichick, at 66, could become the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl. He has worked 41 postseason games, with 30 victories, most among head coaches in NFL history. He’s the only head coach with five Super Bowl rings.
McVay is half his age and in his first NFL title game, the youngest Super Bowl head man.
Rams President Kevin Demoff hears all of that so-called evidence, then cites so many positives about McVay that he sounds like the next dominant coach.
Today will be a powerful acid test for McVay and his team.
DONALD’S DOMINANCE: Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the only unanimous All-Pro this season, led the NFL with 20½ sacks.
Considering that Brady barely has been touched or pressured in two playoff games — both against teams with strong pass rushers — it is incumbent upon Donald to be a factor Sunday.
Make that a major factor.
“We’ll get to him, but we have to stay patient and don’t get frustrated,” Donald says. “We’ve got a great secondary that will do its job and make sure he doesn’t have easy throws. If he has to hold onto the ball, we’ll have our chances. We just have to go get him.”
Otherwise, the most accomplished quarterback in Super Bowl history might tear them apart.
DOWN TO THE WIRE: The Rams’ past two trips to the big game were tight affairs in which they beat Tennessee and lost to New England. In all of the Patriots’ eight previous trips in the Brady-Belichick era, the result was in doubt until the final moments.
So to expect a romp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium seems foolhardy.
“It would be nice to get one of those,” Patriots receiver Chris Hogan. “But the idea is to win, no matter how you do it.”
The largest margin in a Patriots Super Bowl under this regime has been the eight points the Eagles beat them by a year ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.