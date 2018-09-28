Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Focus on roughing the passer giving NFL a black eye

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers’ Clay Matthews tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the second half of an NFL football game, in Green Bay, Wis. Matthews was penalized for roughing the passer on the play. The NFL is getting roughed up over its amplified enforcement of roughing the passer penalties that has produced head-scratching, game-changing calls and a season-ending injury to a defender trying to comply with the league’s mandate not to land on the quarterback. What constitutes a clean hit anymore is anyone's guess. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An NFL statement intended to clarify to officials the emphasis on quarterback hits may have raised questions with Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.

NFL football operations chief Troy Vincent said Thursday that the powerful competition committee had clarified to game officials the techniques used in such hits. A lack of consistency on such calls also has been a source of contention throughout the league.

Matthews has been called for a roughing-the-passer call in each of the Packers’ first three games. Two of the hits appeared to be normal tackles.

“I don’t know if that statement really expresses how they’re going to call it moving forward,” Matthews said after practice on Thursday.

“Furthermore after seeing the video, too, all hits on the quarterback that came from straight on, which is what they teach you since Pee Wee football with running backs, receivers or whatever is to approach them head-on if you can — those were all illegal hits, much like the two hits I had on (Vikings quarterback Kirk) Cousins and (Redskins quarterback Alex) Smith last week, which were conveniently left out of the video.”

The NFL released a video online that showed flagged and legal hits, though it was not clear if Matthews was talking about the same video.

“All of the acceptable hits which were legal came from off the edge or quarterbacks that were trying to fight out of a sack,” Matthews said. “If they continue to call it like that, I think there’s going to be more penalties, players are obviously going to be upset, coaches are going to continue to not know how to coach it and fans will continue to be upset by the fact that the NFL can’t seem to get out of its own way.”

Matthews had a conversation with team president Mark Murphy, who is on the competition committee, after the committee’s latest meeting. Asked if Murphy had any advice, Matthews said “No, no. I think it was more so, just continue to play in the way I which I have.”

