TAMPA, Fla. — Big Ten defensive back of the year Amani Hooker has a decision of his own to make, but the junior safety won’t think beyond this season until after Tuesday’s Outback Bowl.
“Right now, Mississippi State is the only thing on my mind,’’ Hooker said following a Friday practice session at the University of Tampa. “That’s what I’m worrying about this week, getting ready for the game.’’
Hooker, like teammates T.J. Hockenson and Anthony Nelson, sought input from the NFL Draft Advisory Board to gauge where he might fit into this year’s draft class.
At this point, he simply appreciates being in a position where that is a possibility.
“It means that all of the hard work that I’ve put into my game from the time I was a small child is paying off and making a difference,’’ Hooker said. “I’ve worked to become a good player.’’
Splitting time between strong safety and a hybrid safety/outside linebacker spot that Iowa utilized extensively against spread attacks during the final two-thirds of its 8-4 season, Hooker enters the 11 a.m. match-up with Mississippi State on New Year’s Day second on the team with 59 tackles, sharing the team lead with four interceptions and breaking up a team-leading seven passes.
“It’s been a decent year,’’ Hooker said. “I still have a lot to learn and there are always things you can do better.’’
Still, Hooker is honored to be the fourth Hawkeye to be named the defensive back of the year in the Big Ten in the eight years since the league first handed out the award.
His recognition follows Micah Hyde, Desmond King and Josh Jackson earning the award.
“I grew up watching Micah Hyde and to be doing the things that Desmond and Josh did, that’s an honor,’’ Hooker said. “I’ve just tried to go out and compete. I had confidence in myself that I could do it. It’s been good.’’
Maintaining that approach and level of performance is where Hooker’s focus remains.
“We have a game coming up against a good team and getting ready to compete at our best, that’s something that means a lot to all of us,’’ Hooker said. “It has all of our attention right now.’’
GOAL ACHIEVED: Hooker said he accomplished the only goal he set for himself when he joined tight end T.J. Hockenson and Nate Stanley on the ice for a skills competition Thursday when Iowa and Mississippi State players were guests at a Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game.
“One for one,’’ Hooker said, referencing his success rate in putting the puck in the net.
Despite his Minnesota roots, Hooker said he never played hockey.
“Basketball was my game that time of year,’’ he said. “It was a lot of fun being out there, though.’’
He said he felt prepared for his one shot with a hockey stick in his hands.
“I did play a lot of NHL Playstation growing up,’’ Hooker said. “I was good to go.’’
