From the first day of training camp in August until deep into the NFL schedule, you hear it. Doesn't matter what city a team represents or who is coaching and playing for it, the bromide is the same.
Win the division.
For many fans, just seeing their team sneak into the playoffs provides hope that a championship could be on the immediate horizon. Sorry, folks, but it rarely works out that way, especially recently.
Sure, it was a significant step for the Colts to turn around their season and get a wild-card spot. And for the Seahawks to reach the postseason in a rebuilding year.
They were steps, not leaps. Winning the division is becoming a necessity for getting to the Super Bowl.
"I certainly don't take it for granted," says Tom Brady, who's taken the Patriots to eight Super Bowls, with five wins — all after winning the AFC East. "I know how hard it is."
Today, we have the top two seeds in each conference going at it, the Rams (14-3) at the Saints (14-3), followed by the Patriots (12-5) at the Chiefs (13-4).
It's only the fourth time since the current playoff format was adopted in 2002 that it's happened, most recently when Denver beat Carolina for the 2015 championship.
Not having a division winner in the conference title game has never occurred. Only in 2008, when No. 4 Arizona beat No. 6 Philadelphia for the NFC crown did it come close to happening.
Five times in 17 seasons has the AFC championship matchup not featured the No. 1 seed, most recently in 2012 when No. 4 Baltimore defeated No. 2 New England before winning the Super Bowl. Five times in the NFC as well, most recently in 2016 with No. 2 Atlanta taking down No. 4 Green Bay.
As for those wild-card squads, every Steelers, Giants and Packers fan will remind you that their team went all the way from sixth seed to Super Bowl champ.
None of those breathtaking runs was managed since 2010, and only one wild card, the 2013 49ers, appeared in a conference championship match since then. That San Francisco team was more than an outsider because, at 12-4, it tied for the second-best record in the NFC, one game behind NFC West winner Seattle.
The spoils of a top seed: The past five Super Bowls have been won by them.
"Well, history would tell us — recent history would point to that — and then overall I think there are certain spots you want to start at the (Kentucky) Derby," Saints coach Sean Payton notes as an analogy. "There's some spots no one's ever won from at the Derby. All right. But then there's some spots that are more favorable, and I think probably seeding's similar.
"It's not the absolute."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.