GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Backup quarterback Andrew Zimmerman threw for two scores, Nate Ketteringham threw for another and North Dakota spoiled coach Todd Stepsis' debut by beating Drake 47-7 in Saturday's season opener for both teams.
The Fighting Hawks held the Bulldogs 13 total yards in the first quarter, 40 at halftime and 129 overall and scored a safety when a high snap on a Drake punt attempt rolled out of the end zone.
Ketteringham, 19 of 15 for 152 yards, capped North Dakota's second drive with a 5-yard TD pass to Noah Wanzek and Zimmerman, 7 of 9 for 132, threw a 28-yard TD pass to Garett Maag and a 35-yarder to Travis Toivonen.
The Fighting Hawks had 439 total yards, including 136 rushing, with James Johannesson scoring on a 1-yard run, Cam Mckinney on a 4-yarder and Noah Grover on a 5-yarder.
Drake's offense got going in the third quarter, with true freshman Ian Corwin capping and eight-play, 65-yard drive with a 10-yard TD pass to Devin Cates. Corwin was 8 of 20 for 55 yards with an interception.
