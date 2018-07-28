BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (AP) — Not even the interceptions seem to frustrate quarterback Mitchell Trubisky right now. Rather than worry about those picks, he’s busy picking up the nuances of the offense under new coach Matt Nagy.
Trubisky is throwing deeper in training camp more consistently, and any interceptions are all a part of the process as he gets used to a variety of new targets.
“I mean, what’s not to like about this offense?” Trubisky said. “I love it. There’s a lot of options. We throw the ball around a lot and we’re going to balance it with a great running game.”
Trubisky’s passes haven’t always found the target, as Thursday night’s preseason opener with Baltimore in the Hall of Fame Game approaches. For instance, he threw two interceptions in three plays earlier in the week to cornerback Prince Amukamara. Former University of Northern Iowa star Deiondre’ Hall intercepted another pass Friday.
Trubisky, however, feels throwing it deep now to build timing will only make big plays easier later. And he credits Nagy’s practice approach for instilling confidence.
“Lets me go out and play and be myself and not worry about mistakes,” Trubisky said. “But we do go in the film room and correct them.
“There is a big emphasis on not making the same mistake twice. Just go out there and play freely and let your instincts take over. And then when we make mistakes, just go back and learn from it. It allows me to go out there and be myself and play freely,” he said.
Trubisky doesn’t want to convey the impression he’s laughing off practice interceptions.
“I’m always mad when I throw an interception, but at the same time I don’t care what anybody thinks,” Trubisky said. “I know what I’ve got to do. I made a lot of great throws. I made some bad throws and we’re testing and we’re getting better every day.
“Those (practice) mistakes are going to come — as long as we learn from them. It’s not a game, so it doesn’t really matter what everybody thinks and what everybody sees,” he said.
JACKSON IMPRESSIVE: The Heisman Trophy that Lamar Jackson earned as a 19-year-old and the 119 touchdowns he produced at Louisville don’t carry any weight at his first NFL training camp.
“It feels good just being out here with NFL talent,” Jackson said. “It’s not college or high school anymore. You’re a grown man. You have to show up and show out.”
Jackson played well at minicamp in the spring, and the first-round pick continues to impress this summer.
“He likes to run, very fast,” Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said. “He’s very exciting, a young talent, and he approaches the game with the kind of requirement that quarterbacks are held to in this league. He could have a promising career.”
The next step for Jackson — and by far the most significant thus far — is going up against outside competition. Come Thursday night, in the Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears, it will be time to see what he’s got.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I have to show them my talent in the preseason games.”
It may not be pretty. There might even be an interception or two. Not that it matters.
“With a young player, I don’t think you expect perfection,” Harbaugh said, “but he looks pretty good out there to me.”
JULIO ARRIVES: Julio Jones, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver, was back for the start of Atlanta Falcons training camp Friday after missing a mandatory minicamp in June while asking that his contract be reworked.
General manager Thomas Dimitroff said Thursday the team made an “adjustment” to Jones’ five-year, $71.5 million contract. Jones is entering the third year of the deal.
FULL SPEED FOR WENTZ: Carson Wentz lunged to his right and then backpedaled to avoid a rush. After darting forward again, he quickly rolled to his right and took off down the sideline at full speed.
The only reminder Saturday that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was returning from knee surgery was the brace attached his left leg.
“Obviously he’s got some of that Kobe Bryant (stuff) in his knee,” defensive end Michael Bennett said with a smile, referring to the offseason knee treatment in Germany the NBA great used to receive. “He probably went to Germany or Switzerland or some (stuff), because he’s looking really good out there.”
Barely seven months removed from tearing the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee, Wentz participated in full team drills without limitations.
DARNOLD MISSING: Sam Darnold sat out a second day of practice at Jets camp Saturday because of a contract impasse.
Darnold is expected to compete with Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for the quarterback job once under contract.
The dispute seems to hang on contract language. Darnold will receive a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $30.247 million, including a $20 million signing bonus — when he signs.
LEE-BRYANT FEUD: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee fired back at free agent receiver Dez Bryant on Friday after his former teammate called him a “snake” on Twitter while suggesting Lee played a role in the club’s decision to release its career leader in touchdown catches.
The exchange was prompted by a radio station’s tweet from an interview with executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones. He suggested that quarterback Dak Prescott felt pressure to get the ball to Bryant.
“First thing, to say that I can get anybody off the team and have any input on a roster is absurd,” Lee said. “The second thing, I love Dez and I want the best for him.
“You know, to be honest, we did butt heads, because I wanted Dez to be more accountable to this team and his teammates. To be honest with you, a lot of the team felt that way. I think he needs to look at himself and hold himself accountable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.