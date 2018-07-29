Subscribe for 33¢ / day

GAME THURSDAY, AUG. 2

Chicago at Baltimore, 7 p.m. (Hall of Fame Game) (KWWL)

GAMES THURSDAY, AUG. 9

Chicago at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Washington at New England, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY, AUG. 10

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY, AUG. 11

Minnesota at Denver 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY, AUG. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES FRIDAY, AUG. 17

Kansas City at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY, AUG. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, noon

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, AUG. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m. (KFXA)

GAMES FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. (KGAN)

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY, AUG. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, noon

Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m. (KGAN)

GAMES SUNDAY, AUG. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (KFXA)

Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m. (KWWL)

GAMES THURSDAY, AUG. 30

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

