GAME THURSDAY, AUG. 2
Chicago at Baltimore, 7 p.m. (Hall of Fame Game) (KWWL)
GAMES THURSDAY, AUG. 9
Chicago at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Washington at New England, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY, AUG. 10
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY, AUG. 11
Minnesota at Denver 8 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY, AUG. 16
Philadelphia at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY, AUG. 17
Kansas City at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY, AUG. 18
Jacksonville at Minnesota, noon
Oakland at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 6 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, AUG. 20
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME THURSDAY, AUG. 23
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m. (KFXA)
GAMES FRIDAY, AUG. 24
Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. (KGAN)
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY, AUG. 25
Kansas City at Chicago, noon
Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m. (KGAN)
GAMES SUNDAY, AUG. 26
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (KFXA)
Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m. (KWWL)
GAMES THURSDAY, AUG. 30
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
