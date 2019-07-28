Hall of Fame week
GAME THURSDAY, AUG. 1
Denver vs. Atlanta at Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m. (NBC)
Week 1
GAMES THURSDAY, AUG. 8
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Houston at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY, AUG. 9
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY, AUG. 10
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 8 p.m.
Week 2
GAMES THURSDAY, AUG. 15
Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY, AUG. 16
Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY, AUG. 17
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Dallas vs. L.A. Rams at Honolulu, 6 p.m.
New England at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY, AUG. 18
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FOX)
GAME MONDAY, AUG. 19
San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 3
GAMES THURSDAY, AUG. 22
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay vs. Oakland at Winnipeg, Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m. (FOX)
GAMES FRIDAY, AUG. 23
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m. (CBS)
GAMES SATURDAY, AUG. 24
Arizona at Minnesota, noon
Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY, AUG. 25
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m. (NBC)<
Week 4
GAMES THURSDAY, AUG. 29
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.
