FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Gregg Williams is choosing to ignore Odell Beckham Jr.
The New York Jets defensive coordinator thinks everyone else should, too.
Beckham made headlines Thursday when he accused Williams of getting him injured in a preseason game two years ago when the wide receiver was with the Giants and Williams was running Cleveland’s defense. Beckham said he was told by current Browns teammates that Williams instructed them to “take me out of the game.”
Williams managed to keep a straight face for a moment when asked about the allegations that he teaches players to use dirty tactics against opponents.
“Odell who?” he asked jokingly before grinning.
Williams said he had just heard about Beckham’s comments, and then turned serious.
“We don’t do that,” Williams insisted. “Never done it anywhere that I’ve been. We don’t do anything to hurt the team.”
Beckham said he jumped to catch a pass during a 2017 preseason game and was hit low by former Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun as he came down. Beckham severely sprained his ankle on the hit, which he believes was instructed by Williams and has led to other leg injuries.
“You guys are cooperating by giving him attention,” Williams said to reporters. “Just don’t give him attention.”
Williams was then asked if it’s discouraging to him that his reputation is being challenged by one of the league’s most dynamic players.
“That’s your opinion,” Williams shot back.
Williams was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2012 season for his role in the “Bountygate” scandal in which the New Orleans Saints were found to have operated a bounty system in which players were paid bonuses for hard hits and deliberately injuring players.
NFL PRIMETIME RETURNS: ESPN’s 40th anniversary has become a perfect time for reunions. Only this one will last throughout the remainder of the NFL season.
ESPN+ is bringing back “NFL PrimeTime” with Chris Berman and Tom Jackson beginning Sunday after a 14-year absence. It will air on the streaming service on Sunday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and will be available on demand until Wednesday night.
“NFL PrimeTime” was a staple of ESPN’s coverage of the league from 1987 to 2005, when the network aired Sunday night games and it was the only outlet to get extended highlights. It went off the air in 2006 when NBC took over the rights for “Sunday Night Football” and ESPN started airing “Monday Night Football.”
WILL BROWN PLAY?: Antonio Brown is said to be eligible to play against Miami. Whether he actually does after just three practices with the Patriots is still not clear.
“We’re determining that,” coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “I’m not gonna hand out a copy of the game plan. We’ll do what we think is best for the team.”
The star wide receiver Brown was not placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil case in Florida and denies the allegations by his former trainer. He won’t go on the exempt list this week because no criminal charges have been filed and because the NFL hasn’t fully developed its investigation.
