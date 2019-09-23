GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — March 14 is proving to be a very important day for the 2019 Green Bay Packers.
That was the day the Packers signed free agent outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith.
The Smiths, not related, combined for eight total tackles, six quarterback hits, five sacks and a forced fumble in Green Bay’s 27-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
“You know, going into this week, we knew we had to play with a lot of juice,” said Preston Smith, who matched a career high with three sacks. “We knew we had to play together and we had to go out there and execute. ... We had to go out there and play as one. That’s what we’re known for, playing together, regardless of the circumstances.”
The Packers’ defense has dominated through the first three weeks.
Green Bay has allowed 35 points, the fewest surrendered by the Packers in the first three games since 2001 (13). Green Bay grabbed three takeaways (two fumble recoveries and an interception) on Sunday, making it at least three takeaways for defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s group in back-to-back weeks. The Packers’ eight takeaways are their most through three games since 2009 (9).
“Man, that’s the goal we aim for every week, is to be the best we can be and to be the best defense out there in the NFL,” Preston Smith said. “So, yeah, we’re turning into the best defense. I’m confident in these guys.”
OLD SCHOOL RULES: As the Minnesota Vikings marked the 50th anniversary of their first team to reach the Super Bowl, even their game plan was a tribute to time gone by.
The Vikings have built a sound defense over six years under head coach Mike Zimmer, a unit that can dominate as thoroughly as any in the league when put in favorable situations. Finally, led by the power, speed and vision of Dalvin Cook, they have the rushing attack to fully complement it.
“It’s part of our head coach’s identity. That comes with the old-school rules,” Cook said, after topping the 100-yard mark for the third straight game in Minnesota’s 34-14 victory over Oakland on Sunday. “We know the type of defense we’ve got.”
Running last year accounted for only 35.6 percent of the Vikings’ plays. This season, albeit with a small sample size that’s sure to even out more as the schedule unfolds, the Vikings (2-1) have kept the ball on the ground a whopping 61.3 percent of the time.
Their average of 21 pass attempts per game is by far the fewest in the league. So while the imbalance was irksome to Zimmer last year and ultimately ineffective, this hard shift the other way has yielded success.
“They won’t all be like that,” Zimmer said after the Vikings totaled 210 rushing yards against the Raiders. “Chicago will be very difficult to run the football on, I’m sure, but we’re going to go in there and give it a shot.”
BARKLEY HURTING: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 Saquon Barkley has a high sprain to his right ankle and there is no immediate timetable for his return.
Other than confirming it was a high ankle sprain, Giants coach Pat Shurmur didn’t have much additional information to offer Monday.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Antonio Brown is going back to school.
Central Michigan University spokeswoman Heather Smith said Monday that Brown began taking online courses last week, adding he is not attending classes on campus.
Brown played for the Chippewas from 2007 to 2009 before Pittsburgh drafted him in 2010.
IT’S ALLEN AGAIN: Kyle Allen will make his second straight start Sunday when the Panthers visit the Houston Texans.
Carolina coach Ron Rivera wasted no time Monday ruling out quarterback Cam Newton for a second straight game due to a lingering mid-foot sprain. Rivera said there is “no timetable” for Newton’s return and that the 2015 league MVP will continue to receive treatment.
