FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct — the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL's most prolific receivers for a decade.
The defending Super Bowl champions announced the move in a statement emailed to reporters, three minutes after Brown posted on Twitter: "Thank you for the opportunity @Patriots #GoWinIt."
Already facing a civil suit claiming that he raped a former trainer, Brown was accused in a Sports Illustrated story published on Monday of exposing himself to an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home. He has denied both allegations.
But the Patriots cut ties with the four-time All-Pro after just one game.
The statement attributed to "a Patriots spokesperson" said, in its entirety: "The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."
Patriots coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady both declined to comment on Brown during their scheduled media availability Friday, a few hours before Brown was released.
"It's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Patriots," Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus tweeted. "But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon."
Also this week, Nike cut ties with the receiver, saying in an email to The Associated Press on Friday, "Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete."
MEGATRON SPEAKS OUT: Retired star receiver Calvin Johnson said the Detroit Lions wanted him to change his story regarding one of the many concussions he had during his nine-year NFL career.
Johnson told Sports Illustrated in a story published Friday he blacked out against Minnesota in 2012 and later told reporters he had a concussion from the game.
"I wasn't seeing straight," Johnson said in the interview. "And they wanted me to change my story."
Johnson also told SI he smoked marijuana after every game.
JAGUARS WANT RAMSEY: The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't giving up on disgruntled defender Jalen Ramsey.
The Jags would prefer to keep their star cornerback after several days of trade talks with other NFL teams, according to a person close to the situation. The decision came amid a much-needed, 20-7 victory over Tennessee.
Ramsey hugged several fellow defensive backs after the win, appearing to say goodbye in what many believed would be his final game with Jacksonville (1-2). Behind the scenes, though, teammates, coaches and members of the front office were working to try to repair Ramsey's fractured relationship with the franchise, specifically with top executive Tom Coughlin.
SHEPARD PLAYS WITH CONCUSSION: New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard said he knew he had a concussion in the season-opener against Dallas but played to try to help the team win.
Speaking on Friday for the first time since sustaining the concussion on Sept. 8, Shepard said he didn't start feeling normal until this week.
Shepard played the entire game in the 35-17 loss to the Cowboys.
CAROLINA TO START ALLEN: The Carolina Panthers will be counting on second-year quarterback Kyle Allen to help them climb out of an 0-2 hole to start the season.
Allen was named Carolina's starter for today's game at Arizona after Cam Newton was ruled out with a mid-foot sprain. It will be the second career start for Allen, an Arizona native.
GREATEST PLAY: Pittsburgh running back Franco Harris' scoop of a deflected pass and subsequent run for the winning touchdown in a 1972 playoff victory against Oakland — forever known as the "Immaculate Reception" — has been voted the greatest play in NFL history.
A nationwide panel of 68 media members chose the Immaculate Reception as the top play with 3,270 points and 39 first-place votes. Second in the balloting was Dwight Clark's TD catch from Joe Montana that lifted San Francisco past Dallas to win the 1981 NFC championship.
With 22 seconds remaining in the first-round matchup, and the ball at the Steelers 40-yard line, quarterback scrambled under heavy pressure on fourth down. He heaved the ball downfield toward running back Frenchy Fuqua, and Raiders safety Jack "The Assassin" Tatum arrived at the same time. The ball ricocheted wildly toward Harris near the left sideline. Before it hit the turf, he bent deeply and grabbed it before heading to the end zone.
KIRKSEY TO IR: Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a chest injury against the Jets. Kirskey will miss at least eight games and may need surgery.
The loss of Kirksey will put more strain on a Cleveland defense that could be without its entire starting secondary on Sunday night against the high-powered Los Angeles Rams.
