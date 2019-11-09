Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is among the 32 nominees announced by the NFL this week for the ninth annual Salute to Service Award.
The award recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and legends who demonstrate a commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.
Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson and Washington defensive end Jonathan Allen are among current players nominated.
Head coaches Matt Patricia (Lions), John Harbaugh (Ravens) and Ron Rivera (Panthers), and general managers John Dorsey (Browns) and John Lynch (49ers) are also in the running for the award.
Finalists will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at “NFL Honors,” a two-hour primetime awards special that airs on Feb. 1, 2020 — the night before the Super Bowl in Miami.
Current San Francisco 49ers and former Atlanta Falcons guard Ben Garland was last year’s recipient. He will serve on the award panel and vote to select the winner.
USAA, a leading provider of insurance and other services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families is the presenting sponsor of the Salute to Service Award and will contribute $25,000 in the recipient’s name to the official aid societies representing all five military branches. The NFL will match USAA’s contribution of $25,000, which will be donated to the award recipient’s military charity of choice.
BIG MAC: Christian McCaffrey is racking up the yards this season at a record pace.
The Carolina Panthers running back leads the NFL with 1,244 yards from scrimmage and joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown (1963) as the only players to have at least 150 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in six of their team’s first eight games.
McCaffrey needs 156 yards from scrimmage Sunday against Green Bay to become the fourth player in NFL history with at least 1,400 through their team’s first nine games. The Panthers star would join Brown (1,529 in 1963), Larry Brown (1,405 in 1972) and O.J. Simpson (1,518 in 1975).
THIELEN OUT: The Minnesota Vikings ruled Adam Thielen (hamstring) out for Sunday night at Dallas, increasing the possibility the two-time Pro Bowl pick will rest for the Nov. 17 game against Denver. With the following bye, Thielen would get four weeks of recuperation before the Dec. 1 game at Seattle.
The rest may get him to full strength for the final stretch.
RYAN SET TO PLAY: Quarterback Matt Ryan has been removed from the Atlanta Falcons injury report and appears set to play against the New Orleans Saints.
Ryan had only limited participation in Friday’s practice. But that was enough for coach Dan Quinn to say the veteran quarterback was ready for Sunday’s game.
A bye week helped Ryan recover after a sprained right ankle forced him to miss his first game since 2009 in the Falcons’ loss to Seattle two weeks ago.
