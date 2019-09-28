CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said he plans on taking “time away from the game” because of a mid-foot sprain that has bothered him since the third preseason game.
Newton said in a 15-minute video blog released Friday night that he probably shouldn’t have tried to play through the injury and needs to give himself time to heal.
“It could very well be a week. Or two weeks. It could be three weeks, it could be four weeks, it could be six weeks,” Newton said in the video in which he was smoking a cigar and drinking a glass of wine. “But I have to understand and know if it takes that time I trust in this team that they will, we will, still be in a great situation by the time I get back.”
Newton said when he was warming up for the Sept. 8 season-opener against the Rams his foot did not feel right.
But he decided to play anyway.
“I was hiding an injury where I could have easily said, ‘You know what coach, I don’t think I’m ready. Maybe I need to kind of consider sitting this one out for the betterment” of the team, Newton said. “... Automatically, I thought, ‘I’ve got to play Week 1. I can’t let my fans down. I’ve got to be there for my team.’”
VINCENT HONORED: NFL executive vice president and former Buffalo Bills safety Troy Vincent was honored by the Niagara Frontier YWCA for his extensive work advocating against domestic violence and sexual assault.
Vincent was presented with the association’s 2019 Hero Award at a banquet in Niagara Falls, New York, on Tuesday.
Vincent, the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2002 for his off-field work, first captured the local YWCA’s attention by speaking at a luncheon a year ago. He now is in charge of the league’s football operations and is a former president of the NFL Players Association.
GORDON A GO: Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play today at Miami after reporting to the team this week and ending his holdout.
Gordon has had only three days of practice going into the game. He missed all of training camp and the first three games of the season due to a contract dispute.
RAMSEY REJOINS JAGS: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has rejoined the Jacksonville Jaguars following the birth of his second child.
Ramsey, who has requested a trade two weeks ago, flew with the team to Denver on Saturday after returning from his hometown — Nashville, Tennessee.
Ramsey remains questionable to play against the Broncos (0-3) because of a back injury that kept him out of practice earlier in the week. Ramsey hasn’t missed a game or a start in four NFL seasons.
