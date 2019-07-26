GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray took off around the left end of the line, made a quick cut and raced through the secondary for a big gain, drawing a rising roar from the fans who watched it unfold right below them.
OK, so it was one run during a training camp practice. Murray wasn’t allowed to be hit, wasn’t even wearing pads.
Even so, the burst and bolt was what the Cardinals and their fans had hoped to see from the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.
The next step is doing it against NFL teams intent on squashing Arizona’s diminutive quarterback.
After an offseason of seeing what Murray can do firsthand, Cardinals players have no doubt the show he put on at Oklahoma will continue in the pros.
“He’s been really impressive, on and off the field,” Cardinals receiver Trent Sherfield said Saturday before Arizona’s first practice in pads.
The Cardinals were so enamored of the 5-foot-10 Murray’s skills, they used the top pick in this year’s draft to take the reigning Heisman Trophy winner despite using the No. 10 overall pick last year on Josh Rosen, who was traded to Miami.
“When you look in his eyes, there’s nothing timid about him,” Cardinals veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. “He looks confident, he looks ready to go and that’s a great sign for a young quarterback.”
GIANT WOES: Just months after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, the New York Giants are being hit by a rash of injuries at wide receiver.
Sterling Shepard, who was to take over from Beckham as the top wideout, broke his left thumb reaching to catch a pass on Thursday in the first practice of training camp.
The Giants announced Friday morning that receiver/kickoff returner Corey Coleman tore an ACL, a season-ending injury. They said the injury also happened in practice Thursday.
Rookie Darius Slayton, the fifth-round draft pick from Auburn, missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury, while veteran Brittan Golden sustained a groin injury late in Friday’s workout.
Saturday, it was announced that wide receiver Golden Tate has been suspended for four games for using a drug prescribed for fertility planning.
The 10-year veteran, who signed with the Giants in March as a free agent, announced the suspension in a Twitter post Saturday. He said he plans to appeal the violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers and that he would have no further comment.
NEVER AGAIN: Caroina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he wouldn’t agree to participate in Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” series again if asked.
While Rivera says the eight-part series documenting Carolina’s 2018 season may give fans a great behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of an NFL team, but he personally found it “invasive.”
Rivera says cameras were everywhere and “I really couldn’t express myself sometimes the way I wanted. And (then) sometimes I didn’t care.”
That was the case when he ripped into his team during a profanity-laced halftime speech in a game versus the Steelers. Rivera says he hasn’t watched the series and joked that he hopes his mother doesn’t either.
Rivera added that “people can tell you, ‘You won’t even know the cameras are there,’ well, you do. You honestly do.”
DANIELS TO LIONS: A person with knowledge of the agreement said Friday that the Detroit Lions have reached a one-year deal with defensive lineman Mike Daniels.
The 30-year-old Daniels, a former Pro Bowler and University of Iowa standout, was released earlier this week after seven seasons with Green Bay. Daniels started nine games for the Packers last season.
