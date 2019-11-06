Maybe Sean McVay made it all look just too easy.
McVay coached the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs each of his first two seasons, including the Super Bowl in February. He proved such a perfect match with quarterback Jared Goff that six of eight NFL teams hiring this offseason turned to offensive-minded coaches to turn their franchises around.
Adding play calling to a rookie head coach’s job description, it turns out, can be too difficult for newcomers to handle along with basic game management.
Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and Kyler Murray in Arizona have eased the growing pains for Matt LaFleur and Kliff Kingsbury. Zac Taylor in Cincinnati and Freddie Kitchens in Cleveland, on the other hand, are being second-guessed for trying to do too much halfway through their first seasons. And neither is willing to lighten the load and hand off play-calling duties.
“No. It is not happening,” Kitchens said Monday. “I am calling the plays. I am the head coach. That is not happening.”
Taylor is the first Bengals coach to lose his first eight games, and his big change at Cincinnati’s bye is benching veteran Andy Dalton for rookie Ryan Finley. Taylor will continue to call plays for the NFL’s last winless team.
“We’ve won zero games and have not scored enough points,” Taylor said. “And that 100 percent falls on me. But I do like the communication we have as a staff.”
Arizona hired Kingsbury in part because he coached the 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes during his tenure as head coach at Texas Tech. The Cardinals drafted Murray with the No. 1 pick overall in April, and the duo has helped the Cardinals start 3-5-1.
Still, Kingsbury has had his growing pains.
“I’m used to 80 or 85 snaps, and now you’re getting 65, maybe 70, so you have to make sure when you look at that sheet, you’re not just calling something to get it called or playing really fast because you’re trying to out-maneuver them with tempo,” Kingsbury said. “You have to make sure you have a point to every play, and that’s helped me throughout this first month and a half get adjusted.”
Then there’s LaFleur who is working with the 35-year-old two-time MVP in Rodgers. LaFleur was the Rams’ coordinator in McVay’s rookie season and only called plays in 2018 as Tennessee’s coordinator before Green Bay hired him. But the Packers are 7-2, and LaFleur says the relationship between quarterback and coach is critical.
“The way I view the quarterback is, it’s an extension of the coaching staff,” LaFleur said. “And so yeah we got to be on the same page. I think that just like any relationship, it takes time to make sure the communication is on point.”
MAHOMES PRACTICING: The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to split first-team reps in practice between Patrick Mahomes and backup Matt Moore this week, leaving open the possibility the league’s MVP could be back from a dislocated kneecap for Sunday’s game at Tennessee.
COOKS OUT: Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks won’t play Sunday against Pittsburgh while he seeks further medical help for his second concussion in a month.
ROSS ARRESTED: Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
