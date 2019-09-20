MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — During his nine-year hiatus from the NFL sideline, Jon Gruden evaluated players like he was still a coach, drawing particular attention as an analyst for ESPN for his one-on-one film breakdowns with quarterback prospects entering the draft.
Kirk Cousins was one of those pupils. Though only a fourth-round pick by Washington in 2012, the eighth player selected at his position that spring, Cousins made a clear impression on Gruden with his attention to detail and ability to communicate. Gruden even remarked at the end of that episode that perhaps he’d get back in the game to coach him.
Well, this week, Gruden and the Oakland Raiders have been scheming against Cousins, who will try to bounce back for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday from one of his worst performances as a pro.
“He works hard at football. He’s had a lot of production,” said Gruden, who took over as coach of the Raiders last season. “Hopefully we can find a way to slow him down and win a football game.”
That’s what Green Bay did last weekend, when Cousins posted the second-worst completion percentage of his career and committed three turnovers in a 21-16 defeat. The comeback bid was waylaid by a first-and-goal interception in the end zone, an off-balance throw he said afterward he should’ve sent to the seats.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expressed anew the team’s confidence in Cousins, who’s in the second season of a three-year, $84 million, fully guaranteed contract.
“You’ve got to play well to earn peoples’ confidence, so if he’s saying that, it’s because he’s seen practice reps, he’s seen game reps, he’s seen what we’re capable of as an offense throwing the football,” Cousins said. “So you’ve got to go out and earn it.
“Believe me, I’m not going to be playing quarterback here if I go out and play the way I did this past Sunday for much longer. So I understand that, and I look forward to getting out there and playing at a much higher level.”
RAVENS-CHIEFS SHOOTOUT? Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs have been the talk of the NFL for months, their innovation and points-a-plenty style making them one of the league’s most entertaining offenses.
They might not even be the best one on the field Sunday.
That’s because for all the gaudy numbers the Chiefs hung on Jacksonville and Oakland in roaring to a 2-0 start, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been even more prolific.
They lead the league in total offense and points; Kansas City is merely third and fourth. They also lead in time of possession and rushing, they’re fourth in passing and third-down percentage rate, and like the Chiefs they have yet to turn over the ball this season.
So what is making it all click for Jackson and the Ravens?
“He’s does a lot of things well,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Everyone kind of goes to his run game but he can throw the football. He’s doing it with accuracy and he can do it all different levels, whether that’s rolling out or in the pocket.
“He has talent around him for sure,” Reid added, “but the way it’s slowed down for him, his reads are great and all those little things end up being big things.”
TRUBISKY FEELING HEAT: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is taking the heat after the Chicago Bears scored only 19 points in the first two games.
Teammates and coaches insist there’s blame to go around for the poor start on offense as the Bears (1-1) get ready to try to find the end zone when they travel to face the Washington Redskins (0-2) Monday night.
“So we kind of had this last year in the beginning of the season where we had some offensive struggles on third down, not clicking,” Trubisky said Thursday.
There are parallels to 2018, especially in yardage and the overall record. The Bears have only 12 fewer passing yards (328) and 26 fewer rushing yards (199) than last season after two games, when they were also 1-1.
The difference has been the point production and Trubisky’s lack of consistent passing. They had 33 points from their offense last year at this time. Trubisky is coming off a 120-yard passing performance.
“Hopefully that is not us anymore,” Trubisky said.
The problem is the Bears spent all offseason trying to convince everyone it wasn’t their offense anymore and it has been. They are back near the bottom, ranked 30th in yardage and ahead of only the lowly Miami Dolphins in scoring.
“We went through a very similar deal here last year as this team and I think that in a lot of other different scenarios — different head coaches, and quarterbacks and offenses — there’s a lot of examples out there that are very, very similar to what we are going through right now that have turned into pretty, pretty special places,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said.
Yet, this was supposed to be Year 2 of Nagy’s offense, the advanced 200-level course for Trubisky and all the players.
Instead, the defense has carried them and made the 16-14 win possible Sunday at Denver. Kicker Eddy Pineiro pulled it out with a 53-yard field goal as time expired.
“We can’t keep doing that, but I like that we’re going through some adversity right now,” Nagy said. “I like that we got the win, I like that it’s mentally callousing us.
“It’s making us mentally tougher and when you can get mentally stronger and still win the game, you figure things out, you stick together, you become a lot stronger in the end and I think that’s where we’re at right now. We’re learning from that.”
ROSEN TO START: Desperate for help, the Miami Dolphins are turning to Josh Rosen.
The second-year pro will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick this week as the starting quarterback and try to jump-start a team that has been outscored 102-10 in the first two games.
A person familiar with the decision by rookie coach Brian Flores confirmed the change to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced it.
