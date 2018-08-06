DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL’s active career rushing leader may still be a starter at age 35.
Frank Gore is listed as sharing the No. 1 running back spot with incumbent Kenyan Drake on the first depth chart of training camp for the Miami Dolphins.
Gore signed with his hometown team in March and was widely expected to fill the role of veteran backup. He’s awfully experienced for a feature back, with 13 seasons and 196 games of mileage.
But that mileage translates into lots of yardage — 14,026 yards, to be exact, which ranks behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders and Curtis Martin.
And 10 practices into camp, Gore shows no sign he has lost a step.
“I’m not surprised,” coach Adam Gase said Monday. “He’s just been proving everybody wrong for so many years. You just never doubt that guy.”
Gase, Gore and Drake all described as no big deal the depth chart, especially one posted leading up to the first exhibition game. But Gore has enjoyed showing in practice he can still play.
“I come out here and compete every day,” he said. “Not just with Drake, but with every guy at my position. I think we all push and help each other. With me, whatever my coaches want me to do this year, I’m going to do it.”
Drake could yet prove difficult to dislodge from the No. 1 job. He ranked sixth in the NFL last year with an average of 4.8 yards per carry, topping 100 yards in consecutive games after he became the starter in Week 13.
“I don’t think anybody really cares about where they are on the depth chart before preseason even starts,” Drake said. “We’ve got to go out there and earn our spots.”
Gore said Drake is friendly competition.
“Kenyan is a very talented guy,” Gore said. “He’s smart; he can do everything on the field. I think that me and him can really help this team be successful this year.”
Gore has started every game since 2012. Last year he averaged a career-worst 3.7 yards per carry for the Indianapolis Colts, but they provided little room to run, and he did reach the 100-yard mark twice in the season’s final month.
He was thrilled at the chance to return to South Florida, where he was born and raised and starred for the Miami Hurricanes.
“Pop Warner, high school, college and now the NFL,” he said. “I want to do some great things for my city and for my team. I want to show guys that when they get up in age, if you love the game and you go out and work hard, it shouldn’t matter what age you are. That’s what my goal is this year.”
PRODUCTIVE PRACTICE: Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay took his team across the country in an effort to escape the typically mundane NFL training camp practice that’s all too commonplace in August.
He got exactly what he wanted Monday during a two-hour joint session with the Baltimore Ravens.
“It was a good first day,” McVay said. “Guys practiced smart, we were able to get a lot out of it.”
It was hot. It was humid. There was hard hitting.
And not a single scuffle.
“That was definitely the message,” McVay said. “We don’t need any of that, especially because some of the things that can happen injury-wise.”
The Rams and Ravens got all the benefits of competition, with less risk of injury because tackling was not allowed.
“I felt like the two teams cooperated very well,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Quite a bit of physicality and just a good, strong football practice.”
Ravens guard and former University of Iowa standout Marshal Yanda practiced for the first time since last September, going through individual drills over the first section of practice. He missed the last 14 games of the 2017 season with a fractured ankle and sat out the early part of training camp following shoulder surgery.
PACKERS GET GOOD NEWS: Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari avoided a serious injury after being carted off the field at practice during the weekend.
Bakhtiari was hurt during the Family Night practice on Saturday at Lambeau Field. He walked to a cart with his left shoe removed before being driven back to the locker room.
Bakhtiari twisted his ankle while retreating in pass protection. He likened it to a “typical basketball” injury.
SHIPLEY OUT FOR SEASON: The Arizona Cardinals have lost starting center A.Q. Shipley for the season with a torn right ACL and will replace him with rookie Mason Cole.
Shipley, a six-year NFL veteran, started all 16 games each of the past two seasons, the only member of the Cardinals offensive line to play every game either year.
