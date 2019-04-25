IOWA CITY – Lights. Camera. Hawkeyes.
When the NFL begins its three-day draft tonight, it puts a primetime spotlight on the Iowa football program with tight end prospects T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant projected among this year’s first-round possibilities.
Hockenson is listed as a potential top-10 selection and Fant is expected to follow at some point in the opening round once the seven-round draft begins at 7 p.m. in Nashville.
“It’s a unique situation, but I think it says a lot about the Iowa program and how it develops tight ends,’’ Hockenson said. “This program has always been about development and we’re just another example of that.’’
From Austin Wheatley in 2000 to George Kittle in 2017, nine Hawkeye tight ends have been selected in the NFL draft since Kirk Ferentz became Iowa’s coach 20 seasons ago.
Only one, Dallas Clark as the 24th overall selection in 2003, has been chosen in the first round.
That will likely change tonight.
“There are good high-level tight ends in this year’s draft and a good number of teams in need of tight ends,’’ ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said. “Those two things coming together bode well for guys like Hockenson and Fant. They’ve done everything they’ve needed to do.’’
That started last season, when Hockenson caught 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns and Fant added to his school tight end-record 19 career touchdown receptions by recording 39 catches for 519 yards and seven scores.
When the season ended, Hockenson won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top college tight end and Fant was selected as the Big Ten tight end of the year.
Both enhanced their draft opportunities with how they performed at the NFL Combine in February and a month later during Iowa’s Pro Day, and both have accepted invitations to attend the draft in person.
Fant has maintained all along that he doesn’t consider this to be the latest chapter of competition between the two.
“Me and T.J. are two different players with two different skill sets,’’ Fant said. “It depends on what the team wants, what the team is drafting for. A lot of people see it as a split decision of who they like better. It’s going to work out for both of us.’’
Two tight ends from the same college program have never been selected in the same draft before and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said Tuesday he hopes that benefits the Hawkeyes as they recruit.
“We should have a pretty good TV commercial Thursday night,’’ he said. “Hopefully guys are watching, but ultimately it’s still going to come down to recruiting the right guys.’’
Brian Ferentz pointed out that like many Iowa draft picks before them, recruiters weren’t exactly beating down the doors in hopes of landing Hockenson from his hometown of Chariton or even Fant from Omaha, Nebraska.
“TJ was a guy who had two offers when he committed to us, one from us and one from Iowa State and no one else was involved at all. He wasn’t heralded, wasn’t heralded at all as recently as six months ago and now is looking at fulfilling his dream of playing in the NFL,’’ Brian Ferentz said.
“Noah had a few more offers, but he wasn’t a national recruit, either, more of a regional guy. UCLA was involved at the end, but it wasn’t like he had a million schools he was choosing from. Ultimately, he was the right guy, too.’’
Two of four Iowa underclassmen who left the program early to declare for this year’s draft, Hockenson and Fant won’t be the only Hawkeyes taken in this year’s draft.
Safety Amani Hooker and defensive end Anthony Nelson are also expected to be among this year’s picks.
“Playing in the NFL is something I’ve always wanted to do, a special thing that will be the next challenge in my life,’’ Nelson said. “I’ve learned a lot during my time at Iowa and this is a chance to push myself at the next level.’’
Hooker could be among players selected on the second day of the draft in rounds two or three during a Friday session that begins at 6 p.m. He could be joined in those rounds by Iowa State running back David Montgomery, Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler and Western Illinois defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.
Nelson is viewed as a possible fourth-round selection, among a collection of players who will be taken Saturday in the fourth through seventh rounds. That draft session begins at 11 a.m.
