Newton could be steal for Patriots as Brady's replacement

“I was a two-time MVP who had been to two Super Bowls in three years,” Warner said, “and two years later I’m looked at as damaged goods and I’ll never be the same player that I used to be and never play at that level. I think that’s very much how people see Cam.

“After the injuries that (Newton) suffered and the way he played, ‘Oh, he’s never going to be the same guy.’ So I think there’s a perception around the league that the best of Cam Newton has been played. Us as competitors, we’ve lived our entire lives saying, ‘Give me an opportunity to compete.’ “

This could be a career second wind for Newton. It was that way for Junior Seau, Rodney Harrison, Randy Moss and Corey Dillon, all of whom had been stars in other places yet had lost some luster only to rediscover it with coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Newton has passed for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns and has run for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns in his career.

“There’s an aspect of Cam’s game that will fit in well there that’s not this dynamic-running-quarterback kind of stuff where people are saying this is drastically going to change their offense,” Kalil said. “I genuinely believe Cam will assimilate to the play calling and the type of offensive system that they’ll want to continue to run.