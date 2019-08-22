TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — About the only thing the football programs at Kansas and Kansas State have had in common much of the past three decades is the often desolate stretch of Interstate 70 that connects them.
The Jayhawks have the proud tradition of John Riggins and Gale Sayers, yet recent success has been so scant that they’ve churned through five coaches in the past 10 years. The Wildcats had virtually no tradition until Bill Snyder arrived, and he built a consistent winner tucked away in the Flint Hills.
Makes sense the two schools would take vastly different approaches to hiring new head coaches.
Kansas settled on 65-year-old Les Miles, the “Mad Hatter” with Big 12 success at Oklahoma State and a national title at LSU on his resume. The quirky, defensive-minded coach known for nibbling grass and his recent foray into films has personality, energy and experience on his side.
Kansas State went with Chris Klieman, the 51-year-old former North Dakota State coach whose only experience at the Football Bowl Subdivision level came 22 years ago — a single season as an assistant at Kansas. Yet the blue-collar, hard-working Klieman proved his coaching chops at North Dakota State, where in five seasons he went 69-6 and won four Football Championship Subdivision national titles.
Flashy and familiar.
Down-to-earth and largely unknown.
“I don’t know what it was like a year ago. Everybody asks me about what it was,” Klieman said. “I know what we’re trying to instill here. Guys taking ownership of the program, guys getting invested in the program. It’s their program. We’re just guiding them. I want them to have input. I want them to have ownership. What was, I don’t know.”
So maybe Klieman and Miles aren’t quite polar opposites.
The new Kansas coach said basically the same thing.
“I think our players anticipated there being a new feeling,” Miles said. “I think it’s going to be a challenge to win games and win championships, but yeah, we’re ready for that challenge.”
Kansas hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2008, the penultimate season of Mark Mangino’s stunningly successful tenure. That was also the last time the Jayhawks won more than five games, let alone had a winning season. Four times in the intervening years they’ve won two games or fewer.
So when athletic director Jeff Long went searching for the next coach, he settled on an old friend with a record of success in the Big 12 and the kind of gravitas it takes to recruit to Kansas.
“He’s built programs in the past. So when you’re out and you want back in, you can feel the passion in the conversation,” Long said.
Much like Long tapped a longtime friend, so did Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor. Only he wasn’t replacing a string of failed head coaches. Instead, he was replacing the winningest coach in school history, one whose statue stands outside the stadium that bears his name.
Klieman understands the magnitude of what faces him, too.
“It’s still about people. It’s still about blocking and tackling and knowing your assignments,” said Klieman, who just over a decade ago was coaching Loras, a Division III school. “I don’t care if you’re that division or the NFL, what you’re trying to do is get guys in position to be successful.”
