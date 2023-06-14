WATERLOO — Ready, ready!

The call and response echoed throughout Memorial Stadium in Waterloo as the Minnesota Vikings held a youth football camp on Wednesday.

Eric Meng, a senior player development coach with the Minnesota Vikings, followed the call with two quick claps which the players thundered back with two quick claps.

“[Ready, ready] is something that I have adopted over the years working with kids,” Meng said. “I do it everywhere…It gets the attention and, if we can make them have fun with it, get enthusiastic with it, they get involved.”

The camp on Wednesday marked the first time the Vikings hosted a camp in Iowa as part of the franchise’s “Vikings of Tomorrow” program, a Play Like a Pro initiative.

According to the Vikings’ website, the mission of the Play Like a Pro youth football program is to give back to the community by providing youth football players the chance to experience the game at the professional level.

Energized following the conclusion of the camp, Meng said the Cedar Valley community impressed him and the rest of the camp’s staff.

“This camp is awesome,” Meng said. “The atmosphere down here in Iowa—this is a great place. The facility was outstanding. These kids out here are very respectful.”

“This is the first time the Vikings have been down here to do this. We will probably be back. Maybe not next year, but we will be back.”

Waterloo West head varsity football coach Lonnie Moore helped organize the camp by reaching out to the organization.

“This is something that I reached out to them to try to get them to come to Waterloo to help our community,” Moore said. “It is a free camp through the Vikings. The kids all get t-shirts…it is also partnered with Scheels.”

Moore described the camp glowingly and highlighted its ability to help area youth get active during their summer break.

“This is a great opportunity for our community,” Moore said. “To get our kids out here, outside, together playing football and just enjoying the day.”

“A lot of kids do like the Vikings especially in this area. The opportunity for the kids is to get outside…Kids do not get outside like they used to. So, just to get them outside, playing football, learning some fundamentals from some great coaches is a good opportunity for just our community…It was organized. It was run well. The kids knew exactly what to do. The coaches were enthusiastic with the kids.”

Moore added that the camp was not just limited to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.

“I have talked to people from Waukon, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City,” Moore said. “[There are] a lot of people from Hudson and Dyersville. There have been people all over.”

“I posted the camp and it filled up in two days. They wanted 250 kids to be a part of the camp. In two days, we had 250 kids all signed. We also had 60-70 kids on the waiting list. It was very popular.”

Much like Meng, Moore expressed hope for the camp to return in the future.

“They have done this for three or four years,” Moore said. “It is the first time they have been in Iowa and it is the first time they have been in this area. We want to try to consistently do this—hopefully yearly.”

Waterloo West will also host a youth football camp, the Junior Wahawk Camp, this summer at Memorial Stadium on August 7-9. The camp, offered for third through eighth graders, will be for all three days from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Moore encouraged interested parties to register online or reach out to a member of the West football staff at wahawkfootballcamps.com.

