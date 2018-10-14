MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings played a back-to-the-basics game, leaning on Latavius Murray’s powerful legs and a smothering defense that was in prime form.
The Arizona Cardinals just couldn’t keep up on either front.
Murray helped the Vikings revive their running attack with a career-high 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, wearing down the Cardinals on the way to a 27-17 win on Sunday.
“I don’t want to sit here and say that we cracked the code, because they have been vulnerable to the run game, so we have to be honest about that on all levels,” Murray said. “But I will say I feel we’re capable of running the ball that way, no matter who we’re playing.”
Starting in place of Dalvin Cook (hamstring) for the third time in the past four games, Murray had 66 yards by halftime to top the team average over the first five games. The previous long gain by a Vikings running back was Cook’s 15-yarder in the season opener, which Murray topped four times against a Cardinals defense that entered the game allowing the second-most rushing yards in the league.
“If you allow teams to rush for almost 200 yards on you, you’re not going to win that game. It is what it is,” defensive tackle Corey Peters said. “That’s kind of been our thing all year, and that’s why we’re 1-5.”
Even Kirk Cousins joined the fun for the Vikings (3-2-1) with an option-style run across the goal line in the third quarter, before throwing to Adam Thielen for a score on the following possession. The Vikings celebrated their touchdowns with a choreographed a clumsy “dead-arm” dance that Thielen recalled from college.
Thielen had 11 receptions for 123 yards, his sixth straight 100-yard game to become the first player in the NFL since 1961 to start a season with a streak that long. Thielen’s 58 catches are the most in league history through six games.
Budda Baker returned a fumble off a sack by Chandler Jones for a 36-yard touchdown and Tre Boston had a diving interception later in the second quarter, and the Cardinals (1-5) constantly pressured Cousins with four sacks, seven hits and seven deflected passes. He leads league with five lost fumbles.
Cousins still managed to complete 24 of 34 attempts for 233 yards.
DOLPHINS 31, BEARS 28, OT: Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of overtime after Cody Parkey missed a 53-yard try for the Chicago Bears, who blew an 11-point lead in the final 16 minutes of regulation.
Miami’s Brock Osweiler threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns subbing for Ryan Tannehill, who sat out because of an injured throwing shoulder. Albert Wilson turned two short passes into long touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished with 155 yards on six receptions.
Mitchell Trubisky threw for 316 yards and three second-half touchdowns, but the Bears were hurt by two turnovers in the red zone. Jordan Howard lost a fumble at the 1, and Trubisky was intercepted in the end zone by T.J. McDonald.
PATRIOTS 43, CHIEFS 40: Stephen Gostkowski hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired, and New England beat Kansas City after blowing a big halftime lead.
Tom Brady passed for 340 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in his 200th victory as a starting quarterback, tops in NFL history. Brady also passed former teammate Adam Vinatieri for most career wins in the regular season and playoffs combined with 227.
It was the first loss of the season for the Chiefs (5-1).
New England (4-2) led 24-9 at intermission, but Patrick Mahomes directed an impressive rally by Kansas City in the second half. He finished 23 of 36 for 352 yards in his first loss as a starting quarterback, with three of his four TD passes going to Tyreek Hill.
