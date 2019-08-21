BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did some scrambling off the field.
Claiming he was taken out of context in an interview conducted four months ago, Mayfield said Wednesday that he reached out to New York Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones after making some biting comments about the first-round draft pick from Duke.
On Tuesday, a GQ article on Mayfield was published and in it the confident and charismatic former No. 1 overall selection said he was shocked the Giants drafted Jones with the No. 6 pick this year and questioned why the team would take a player without a proven track record of winning.
Mayfield acknowledged he told GQ that he was stunned by the choice of Jones — “blows my mind” — but that he didn’t mean any disrespect toward Jones and that other comments in the article were pieced together.
Mayfield said he texted Jones to make sure he understood he didn’t mean any harm.
“I reached out to Daniel because all that stuff was blown way out of hand, and I wanted him to know how I felt, and I’ve heard nothing but great things from Saquon (Barkley) and Sterling Shepard, guys that have a lot of respect for him and respect their opinions,” Mayfield said.
“I just wanted to clear the air with him.”
Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner who has built his reputation on being outspoken and unapologetic, said Jones appreciated the gesture.
“He was very nice,” Mayfield said as the Browns wrapped up training camp. “Everything that people have said about him, he was cordial. He said, ‘no worries, man.’”
Mayfield said a quote about Jones’ college record came from a conversation about himself — not Jones.
“Once it came out, I was like, ‘Wow, I completely forgot that we even had that conversation back in April,’” he said. “I was pretty confused about it, to be honest with you, because that wasn’t what the conversation was.”
Mayfield chalked up the experience as a lesson learned.
“I can’t trust anyone,” he said.
DOLPHINS BREAK GROUND: The Miami Dolphins have broken ground on a $135 million training complex next to their stadium in north Miami-Dade County.
The Dolphins’ training headquarters have been in Davie in Broward County since 1993, and they’re moving 8 miles south.
Their new complex, scheduled to open in early 2021, will be nearly 25 percent larger than the team’s current home. It will include a two-story weight room, an outdoor practice area with two natural-grass fields, and an indoor practice field.
COPELAND SUSPENDED: New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland was suspended by the NFL on Wednesday for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The 28-year-old Copeland was a key contributor on defense and special teams last year, his first with the Jets. He had a career-high five sacks while starting 10 games.
GRANT GETS PAID: Miami Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant is 5-foot-6, which means that under his new contract, he could be worth nearly $364,000 per inch.
Grant signed a four-year extension Wednesday for up to $24 million through the 2023 season.
One of the NFL’s smallest and fastest players, Grant has three career touchdowns on returns, which ties the franchise record. He has only 34 career receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns, but is expected to play a significant role in first-year coach Brian Flores’ offense this season.
