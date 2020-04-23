LSU's Burrow goes No. 1 to Bengals

“I just believe that our job is to continue on and operate within whatever guidelines are necessary to keep our personnel safe, whether it’s players or coaches or their executives or league personnel. We need to make sure that we’re doing things safely and put public safety No. 1, but we also need to carry on. We need to move toward the future. We need to make sure that we’re prepared when we come out of this to be in a position to start our season on time and play our season. That’s our role.”

Normalcy, at least among the picks, was the order of the early evening, though.

First came Burrow: In his spectacular senior season, he threw for 60 — yes, 60 — touchdowns with only six interceptions. The Tigers beat six top 10 teams on their way to the national title.

“To jump up to No. 1 overall is crazy to me,” Burrow said. “But it's a dream come true. I wasn't very good my junior year. I worked really hard to get better, my guys worked really hard to get better, and we jelled as a team.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor was confident Burrow could turn the franchise around after a 2-14 season.