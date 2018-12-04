Football
- Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson has been named the recipient of the 2018 Ozzie Newsome Award, which is presented annually to college football’s best tight end by the Touchdown Club of Columbus, Ohio.
Hockenson, a redshirt sophomore from Chariton, has 46 receptions for 717 yards and six touchdowns and has also rushed for a score. He earned first-team all-Big Ten honors and is a finalist for the John Mackey Award presented to the top tight end in the nation.
Wrestling
- The University of Northern Iowa wrestling program will support another child battling cancer through its Dec. 16 youth clinic.
Proceeds from the clinic will support 8-year-old Aidan Williams who is in his ninth month of a two-year treatment program. He is the son of former Iowa national champion TJ Williams, who was a college teammate of UNI head coach Doug Schwab.
The clinic is for wrestlers from kindergarten through eighth grade and will feature instruction from former Panther standouts Joey Lazor and Jake Hodges. Registration is $25 and includes admission to the Cornell vs. UNI dual meet that follows the clinic.
Pre-registration by Dec. 10 is recommended to guarantee a camp t-shirt. For more information, email richardr@uni.edu or call (309) 826-9723.
- A pair of former Northeast Iowa high school wrestling standouts are among seven individuals who will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Wrestling Hall of Fame Feb. 16.
Three-time Osage High state champion Trent Goodale and 1941 New Hampton High champ Merle Roths will join wrestlers Mark Rial of Fort Dodge, Jimmy Rodgers of Highland and Josh Watts of Davenport Assumption, along with coaches Mark Bertsch of Mason City Newman and Bill Plein of Columbus Community as the newest hall of fame class.
Goodale also was a state-runnerup in the one season he didn’t win the title and posted a career record of 159-6 before a college career at Iowa and a coaching career after that.
Roths was also a state runner-up in addition to a champ, and was part of what is believed to be the longest match in state tournament history in 1942. It lasted 14 scoreless minutes before Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson’s Bob Hunt was awarded the win on an official’s decision. Roths later helped start the Vinton High wrestling program.
