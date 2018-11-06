Football
- Jeff Girsch, a Waterloo Columbus graduate and former St. Ambrose assistant coach, has been named head football coach at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.
Angelo State dismissed head coach Will Wagner over the weekend and quickly promoted Girsch, who has served on Wagner’s staff for the past four seasons as defensive coordinator.
Girsch’s defenses have ranked at or near the top of the Lone Star Conference the past two seasons and ranked among the national top 10 in a number of categories in 2016.
At St. Ambrose, Girsch as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for six of his 18 seasons on the staff. He was Mid-States Football Association Assistant Football Coach of the Year in 2008.
“Coach Girsch has been an outstanding leader and defensive coach for us since he joined Angelo State in 2014,” said Angelo State director of athletics James Reid. “We look for him to bring those leadership skills to the entire Rams football team.”
Volleyball
- Hawkeye Community College’s first-year women’s volleyball program has placed a pair of players on the All Region XI B first team.
Outside hitter Megan Hudson and setter Maggie Driscol represent the Redtails. Hudson, the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, averaged 4.5 kills, 3.62 digs and .74 blocks per set.
Driscol averaged 10.2 assists and 2.79 digs per set and had no ball-handling errors all season.
Hawkeye’s Jessica Hopkins was named to the second team.
Hudson and Driscol were also named first-team all-ICCAC while Paige Eiffler and Haylee Keune were honorable mention selections.
Field hockey
- The University of Iowa women’s field hockey team has received an at-large bid into the NCAA Championships, the 23rd overall for the Hawkeyes and first since 2012.
The Hawkeyes (14-6) will play Wake Forest (11-9) at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Durham, North Carolina. Duke, Miami (Ohio) and Boston College are also in Iowa’s bracket.
Cross country
- Wartburg College will host the NCAA Division III Central Regional cross country championships Saturday with the women’s race at 11 a.m. and the men to follow at noon.
The top two teams from the regional automatically qualify for the Division III national championships Nov. 17 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Soccer
- Wartburg College earned an at-large berth into the NCAA Division III women’s soccer tournament Monday and will face No. 23 Wis.-La Crosse (17-2-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
It’s the seventh overall and second straight NCAA appearance for the Knights, who will be joined at the regional by No. 18 St. Thomas (Minn.) and Knox.
- American Rivers Conference tournament champion Luther College will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men’s soccer regional Saturday and Sunday.
The Norse (16-3-1), making their ninth NCAA appearance, will play Knox Saturday at 3 p.m. with Gustavus Adolphus meeting Dominican in the other matchup. The winners play Sunday at 5 p.m.
Basketball
- Waterloo Leisure Services has openings for its youth basketball programs for girls in grades 4 through 6 and boys in grades 5 and 6.
For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
