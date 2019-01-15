Basketball
- Three metro high school basketball standouts have been invited to play in the ninth annual Eastern Iowa All-Star games March 27 at Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids.
Waterloo East seniors Amanee Clark and Tyrese Nickelson, along with Waterloo West senior NaTracia Ceaser are among the players invited. The game will be televised by KCRG.
Football
- The University of Iowa has completed its 2023 football schedule with the addition of home games against Western Michigan Sept. 2 and Utah State Sept. 16.
In addition, the Hawkeyes have set the dates for their annual Cy-Hawk Series showdown against Iowa State. The state rivals will play Sept. 10 in 2022 in Iowa City and Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames.
The complete 2023 schedule: Sept. 2 — Western Michigan, Sept. 9 — at Iowa St., Sept. 16 — Utah St., Sept. 23 — Purdue, Sept. 30 — at Wisconsin, Oct. 7 — Rutgers, Oct. 14 — at Northwestern, Oct. 21 — Michigan St., Oct. 28 — at Penn St., Nov. 4 — Minnesota, Nov. 11 — open, Nov. 18 — Illinois, Nov. 24 — at Nebraska.
Cross country
- Vinton-Shellsburg senior Libbie Timmerman has signed a letter of intent to join the Hawkeye Community College women’s cross country tean in the fall.
Timmerman was a state qualifier as a freshman at Vinton-Shellsburg and has dropped nearly 30 seconds off her time since then.
