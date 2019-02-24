Basketball
- Northern Iowa is offering a buy one, get one promotion for its Feb. 27 men's basketball game against Loyola at the McLeod Center for fans who donate school supplies for the classrooms of Lowell Elementary.
A roof collapse forced Lowell students to relocate and they are in need of supplies ranging from backpacks and gym shoes to crayons, scissors and glue sticks.
For a complete list of items needed, email nick.harvey@uni.edu.
Fans can receive their buy one, get one tickets by dropping off supplies at the McLeod Center ticket office Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Football
- Zach VanValkenburg has signed a letter of intent to join the Iowa football program as a graduate transfer next season.
VanValkenburg is a 6-foot-4, 266-pound defensive lineman from Hudsonville, Mich., who previously played at Division II Hillsdale College. The 2018 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year recorded 70 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season.
Miscellaneous
- Hawkeye Community College has signed multi-sport athlete Acey Jellison and men's soccer player Brandon Savage.
Jellison plans to play volleyball and compete in track and field for the RedTails. She was a two-time, first-team all-conference performer in volleyball and a three-time state qualifier in the 800 meters for Seymour High School.
Savage has competed in Belgium and England.
