Baseball
Cole McDonald allowed five hits and struck out nine in eight innings, and bottom seed Iowa knocked off regular-season champion Indiana 4-2 in the Big Ten T
- ournament on Wednesday night.
The Hawkeyes (31-22), swept by Indiana in a three-game series in March and losers of five straight entering the tournament, play Thursday night against the winner of the late game between Nebraska and Minnesota.
The Hawkeyes broke through against Indiana starter Pauly Milto (8-6) in the seventh. Ben Norman scored on a play at the plate and, after Tanner Wetrich’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Izaya Fullard hit a two-out RBI single off Connor Manous for a 3-1 lead.
Grant Leonard worked the ninth for his school-record 14th save.
Softball
- The University of Northern Iowa softball program has announced the addition of Iowa Central Community College standout Cheyenne Andersen.
You have free articles remaining.
Playing predominantly in the outfield, the former Indianola High School standout hit .411 with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs this past season when she earned first-team all-region honors.
“Cheyenne has developed her game the last two years under Coach Rick Sandquist at Iowa Central,” said UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs. “She has shown tremendous growth in her power at the plate, especially this season. She does a great job playing defense in the outfield.
“She will be a great addition to our team and add some great collegiate experience.”
The Dike Recreation Department has been named as the recipient of this year’s Share the Glove equipment grant program that provides $2,500 in equipment from the Northwoods League and its member franchises.
Eleven baseball grants and 11 softball grants are being awarded. They include catcher’s gear, gloves, batting helmets, bats and practice balls. The Dike grant is for softball equipment and is being awarded in conjunction with the Waterloo Bucks.
Miscellaneous
- Hawkeye Community College announced three more signings Wednesday.
Adetokunbo Sotoyinbo of Stanford-le-Hope, England, will join the RedTails’ men’s soccer team, Coledon Vroegh of Knoxville will become part of the sport shooting program, and Connor Belken of Dubuque Wahlert has signed to compete in men’s track and field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.